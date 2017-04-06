All hail! Wright crowns d'Arnaud after Mets beat Braves

2:01 A preview of the 77th annual Poly Royal Rodeo Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:01 Fire burns outbuildings, vehicles behind Empire home

0:47 Wilson Elementary School Gets Some Love

3:02 How to declutter your life

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

2:13 Native Plant Garden

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road