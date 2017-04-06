Former Central Catholic star Justin Rice moves to safety for Fresno State

Justin Rice was a record-setting running back at Central Catholic High School, and he was recruited to play running back at Fresno State.
But a change of coaches and some incoming talent at the running back position have Rice, The Bee’s Player of the Year for 2015 and 2016, on the move.
Rice — a 6-foot-2, 216-pound sophomore — has been moved to safety during spring practice for the Bulldogs.
Two running backs were among Fresno State’s 23 recruits who signed Letters of Intent on national signing day.
Rice is listed as a defensive back on Fresno State’s roster and in an interview posted on the Fresno State athletic department’s YouTube channel talked about his move to safety.
“There’s just a lot of running back talent coming in,” Rice said in the interview. “They felt that we needed some help at safety, or some more depth at least, and they kind of felt that I fit the mold, so I just kind of got moved.”
Rice played in six games and earned one start at running back as a true freshman. He totaled nine carries for 11 yards and two receptions for 15 yards.
Now he’ll be on the other side of the ball as the Bulldogs begin a new era under new head coach Jeff Tedford, who was hired in the offseason to replace Tim DeRuyter.
Rice’s brother, Jared Rice, is a tight end for the Bulldogs, so the two are squaring off in practices.
Justin was asked if he’s tackled his brother in practice yet.
“I’m waiting for it, I haven’t been able to yet but I’m waiting for it,” Justin said, smiling.
Comments