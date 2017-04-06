Beyer clinches Sylvan series with Ravelli's heroics
Beyer senior Trevor Ravelli goes the distance in an extra-inning 5-3 victory over Enochs on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. After giving up a two-run home run to tie the game, Ravelli ignites an eighth-inning rally with a single.
