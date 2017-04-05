‘Cowboy Capital of the World’ celebrates 66th Oakdale Rodeo

Horse trailers creeping down River Road. Pickup trucks rolling up Highway 108 with bales of hay stacked on their flatbeds. City merchants painting cowboy hats on display windows.
These are the signs of rodeo week in Oakdale.
The 66th Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo, a regular entry on the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association calendar, touches down Friday and Saturday at what is still known as the Cowboy Capital of the World.
The rodeo caps a week-long celebration of the western lifestyle. It began with an amateur team-roping competition Tuesday, won for the second time by local father-son tandem Les and Layton Oswald. Then there was the 16th annual Cowgirl Luncheon , where the cowboys serve the ladies, again sold out Wednesday at Oakdale Town Plaza.
The parade on Saturday morning punctuates the civic celebration while the PRCA’s best ropers, bronc riders and bull riders prepare for the main performances Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the Oakdale Saddle Club Arena.
“It still has a big impact on the city,” said Norm Mendendall, the president and arena director of the saddle club for 15 years. “Right now you can’t get a room at the hotels. A lot of money comes into the town.”
The rodeo still remains the primary fundraiser for the 400-member saddle club. “It keeps us going through the year.”
This is a roping town.
Oakdale Saddle Club President Norm Mendenhall
The rodeo’s importance was reflected in this week’s announcement of the inductees for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs:
▪ Inductee Randy Corley, one of rodeo’s most well-known announcers, worked the Oakdale rodeo for many years.
▪ Inductee Mike Beers, a team roping heeler, won the world title in 2003. He was Oakdale’s top all-around cowboy in 1981 and ‘89. His header in 2003 was Dee Pickett, who captured all-around honors at Oakdale in 1984 and ‘96.
▪ Inductee Charmayne James, an 11-time world champion barrel racer, was a frequent entry at Oakdale.
Mendenhall estimated this year’s purse at about $100,000, which breaks down to $60,000 from entry fees and about $40,000 in added money from the saddle club. The roping events, especially team roping, take center stage in Oakdale.
“This is a roping town,” Mendenhall said. “You can talk about the roughstock events but if you come out on Friday morning, there are 400 or 500 people watching the timed events. They’re having a good time. They want to see the ropers.”
Friday’s slack time, beginning at 8 a.m., features the first go-round of competition in team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling. A barrel racing slack starts at 1 p.m. The main performances Saturday and Sunday kick off with the grand entry at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at the gate, but they’re $15 pre-sale at oakdalerodeo.com or several outlets in Oakdale, Modesto and Turlock.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments