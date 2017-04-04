‘One Shining Moment’ times 5: Relive UNC’s NCAA titles through signature final song

For some, it is the best part of the NCAA Tournament — the official end and the finishing touch to a month of basketball. After all the brackets have been busted and the nets cut down, “One Shining Moment” has been wrapping up March Madness for 30 years.
North Carolina earned its fourth title of the “One Shining Moment” era Monday night, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 in the title game. We’ve compiled all four — plus a montage from the 1982 tournament, which was before “One Shining Moment” became the tourney’s ultimate closer.
2017: Center Kennedy Meeks earned several appearances in “One Shining Moment,” including his key rebound in the final seconds of the national semifinal against Oregon, his important block in the waning moments of the title game and his embrace of freshman Brandon Robinson after the game.
2009: Oklahoma star Blake Griffin got plenty of screen time early, but North Carolina big men Tyler Hansbrough and Deon Thompson earned several shots near the end. North Carolina defeated Michigan State for the title, the second for coach Roy Williams.
2005: North Carolina guard Rashad McCants featured prominently in much of the montage with big men Sean May and Marvin Williams also earning multiple appearances. North Carolina defeated Illinois for the championship, the first for Williams.
1993: Forward George Lynch got top billing, though Michigan star Chris Webber earned significant time even before his costly timeout in the title game. Webber’s timeout, called when Michigan did not have any left, did not appear in the montage. It was the final championship for legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith.
1982: North Carolina’s title is remembered for two reasons — a sophomore named Mike Jordan made the game-winning shot and Smith won his elusive first title. But the montage video of the tournament focuses much more on North Carolina forward James Worthy and Georgetown center Patrick Ewing. Jordan’s jumper is not shown in the montage nor is the errant pass from Georgetown’s Fred Brown to Worthy that sealed the game.
There is no highlight video for the Tar Heels’ undefeated 1957 title team, which defeated Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in the championship game. There is, however, grainy game footage.
Comments