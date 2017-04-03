Raiders’ Derek Carr presents Kelsea Ballerini at ACM Awards, and gives shout out to Vegas fans

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was a bit busy Sunday, and it wasn’t because of a football game.
The former Fresno State star was in Las Vegas at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards with wife, Heather, at T-Mobile Arena.
Carr, 26, was on stage and gave Oakland and Las Vegas a shoutout before introducing Kelsea Ballerini.
“I’m excited to meet our new friends here in Las Vegas,” said Carr, to which the crowd erupted in cheers.
Last month, NFL owners voted 31-1 to allow the Oakland Raiders to move to a new stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders plan to play in Oakland for the next two seasons, owner Mark Davis said.
having a blast cruisin the #ACM red carpet with @derekcarrqb ...shows about to start on CBS! pic.twitter.com/OqXcUNjRAG— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 2, 2017
Carr walked the red carpet with his wife. Carr wasn’t the only NFL player there. New England Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman also represented the NFL. Both players took a photo on the red carpet.
The Raiders and Patriots will meet in Mexico City next season.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments