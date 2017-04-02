Raptors register ninth straight home win over 76ers, 113-105

Serge Ibaka scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17 as the Toronto Raptors registered their ninth straight home victory against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 113-105 win Sunday night.
DeRozan tied his season high with nine assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points for the Raptors, who closed out a four-game homestand by going 3-1. The last time the 76ers won in Toronto was Nov. 10, 2012.
Rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career-high 23 points and Dario Saric added 16 for the 76ers, who lost their third straight. Luwawu-Cabarrot's previous career high was 19 points, set against Cleveland in Friday night's loss to the Cavaliers.
Entering the fourth quarter down 10, the 76ers saw the Raptors ultimately push their lead to a game-high 17 on a free throw from Norman Powell 3:49 to play as Toronto emptied its bench.
Though the Sixers scored the next 11 points, Jakob Poeltl's one-handed jam with 13 seconds left capped the scoring erased any hope of a Philadelphia comeback.
The first quarter saw four lead changes and, with Luwawu-Cabarrot leading the way with 11 points, the Sixers were on top 29-28. The Raptors went just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, with DeMarre Carroll providing the lone convert.
Nik Stauskas provided 10 points off the bench in the second quarter, but behind 10 points from Ibaka, the Raptors built a 14-point lead with 1:01 to go in the half, ultimately settling for a 59-49 edge after 24 minutes.
The Sixers got to within three points on a layup from Luwawu-Cabarrot with 5:02 to play in the third. The Raptors responded though, with DeRozan recording 11 points in the period to ensure they ended the quarter with the same 10-point lead they entered it with.
TIP-INS
76ers: Saric (left heel) started the game, but was on a 24-minute guideline. Saric is the only Sixers player to appear in every game this season. ... T.J. McConnell had 11 assists for his 12th game with 10 or more assists, the most by a Philadelphia player since Michael Carter-Williams had 12 in the 2013-14 season.
Raptors: F P.J. Tucker (left knee) missed the game. ... DeRozan needs just 199 more points to tie Vince Carter's single-season franchise record of 2,107, set in the 1999-2000 season. ... For the second consecutive game, Toronto wore its black-and-gold alternate uniforms, inspired by Canadian rapper, Drake, the team's global ambassador.
ALEX THE GREAT?
D-League All-Star Alex Poythress made his NBA debut with 4:28 to play in the first quarter, entering the game wearing a No. 5 jersey in place of Saric. Poythress, signed by the Sixers earlier on Sunday, was added to the roster under the NBA's injury hardship exception. He scored his first points on a one-handed dunk over Valanciunas and ended up playing 24 minutes, scoring 11 points.
UP NEXT
76ers: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday looking to register a fourth consecutive victory against the Nets.
Raptors: Visit Indiana on Tuesday aiming for a fifth straight win over the Pacers.
Comments