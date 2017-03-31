Wyche FT gives Saint Peter's CIT title, 62-61 over A&M-CC

Quadir Welton had a double-double and Trevis Wyche made the winning free throw with less than a second remaining and Saint Peter's won the CIT championship with a 62-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday night.
Cavon Baker scored 15 points to lead the Peacocks (23-13). Welton, the CollegeInsider.com Tournament MVP and nephew of former NBA standout Rasheed Wallace, had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Saint Peter's trailed most of the game had its biggest lead, 60-55, after Chazz Patterson made two free throws with 1:01 to play. Cole Martinez made it a two-point game with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 14.5 seconds left. After Bake made 1 of 2 free throws, Martinez was fouled on a desperation 3-point attempt with three seconds left and he calmly tied the game.
The Peacocks threw the ball into the front court and called a time out. On the inbounds play from in front of their bench, they went over the top to Baker, who drove toward the basket from the left wing and was fouled as he went up for the shot with .9 to play. After his first free throw rolled in, he missed the second on purpose
Rashawn Thomas had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Islanders (24-12) and Kareem South had 11 points.
