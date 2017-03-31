While your March Madness bracket was destroyed, this 7th grader predicted the Final Four

0:47 Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Oakdale Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection

1:04 McManis winery looks to future

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

0:51 Putting a healthy sizzle into school lunches

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth