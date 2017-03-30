Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Friday, March 31, 2017

3:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Football, baseball, track and swimming Pause

3:18 Modesto's Gregori beats Beyer again, remains undefeated

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection

0:47 Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Oakdale

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

0:51 Putting a healthy sizzle into school lunches

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says