March 30, 2017 8:11 PM

Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Friday, March 31, 2017

Baseball

3:45 p.m. – Johansen at Enochs, Beyer at Gregori, Downey at Modesto

4 p.m. – Golden Valley at Atwater, Merced at Turlock, El Capitan at Buhach Colony, Modesto Christian at Hughson, Summerville at Amador, Sonora at Calaveras, Venture at Big Valley Christian

Softball

4 p.m. – Ceres at Patterson, Los Banos at Central Valley, Ripon Christian at Gustine, Sonora at Calaveras, Summerville at Amador

5 p.m. – Central Catholic at East Union, Sierra at Manteca, Oakdale at Lathrop, Kimball at Weston Ranch

Swimming

3 p.m. – Merced at Turlock

3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Downey, Modesto at Gregori (Enochs pool)

4 p.m. – Bret Harte at Amador

Boys tennis

3:30 p.m. – East Union at Sierra, Oakdale at Weston Ranch, Lathrop at Kimball, Central Catholic at Manteca, Ripon at Hughson

Track and field

TBA – Amador, Argonaut at Colfax Invitational

