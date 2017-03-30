Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Friday, March 31, 2017

Baseball
3:45 p.m. – Johansen at Enochs, Beyer at Gregori, Downey at Modesto
4 p.m. – Golden Valley at Atwater, Merced at Turlock, El Capitan at Buhach Colony, Modesto Christian at Hughson, Summerville at Amador, Sonora at Calaveras, Venture at Big Valley Christian
Softball
4 p.m. – Ceres at Patterson, Los Banos at Central Valley, Ripon Christian at Gustine, Sonora at Calaveras, Summerville at Amador
5 p.m. – Central Catholic at East Union, Sierra at Manteca, Oakdale at Lathrop, Kimball at Weston Ranch
Swimming
3 p.m. – Merced at Turlock
3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Downey, Modesto at Gregori (Enochs pool)
4 p.m. – Bret Harte at Amador
Boys tennis
3:30 p.m. – East Union at Sierra, Oakdale at Weston Ranch, Lathrop at Kimball, Central Catholic at Manteca, Ripon at Hughson
Track and field
TBA – Amador, Argonaut at Colfax Invitational
