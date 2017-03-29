Sports

March 29, 2017 8:51 PM

Wednesday’s Modesto Area high school, college and local golf results

Local

Baseball

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 15, Beyer 3

Gregori

203

(10)0

15

12

2

Beyer

210

00

3

4

4

A.J. McCaughtry, Brandon Passion (5) and Matt Dallas; T.J. Wheeler, Ben Polack (4), Owen Ward (4) and Derrik Gonzalez. WP – McCaughtry. LP – Wheeler.

Gregori (10-0, 5-0 MMC) – Tyler Vandermark 3-5 (4 RBIs, 3 runs), Zach McCoy 2-3 (3 RBIs, 2 runs, 2b), Dallas 2-4 (2 RBIs, 3 runs), Brandon Green (2 RBIs, 2b), Passion (2 RBIs), Colton McCaughtry (2 RBIs, 2b).

Beyer (7-5, 6-2 MMC) – No stats reported.

Modesto 4, Downey 3

Modesto

400

000

0

4

6

4

Downey

001

101

0

3

5

0

Tyler Shafer and Eddie Flores; Cole Trammel, Braden Plaa (4) and Zac Cooper. WP – Shafer. LP – Trammel.

Modesto (8-5, 7-1 MMC) – Carlos Castillo 2-3 (2b, 2 RBIs); RJ Beruman 2-3 (2b, 2 RBIs).

Downey (2-11, 1-7 MMC) – Tyler Foote (2b).

Enochs 10, Johansen 0

Enochs

333

001

10

10

0

Johansen

000

000

0

1

4

Shears, A Silva (5) and Jon Silva; Gray, Plunk (3) and Ford. WP – Shears. LP – Gray

Enochs – Butterfield 3-3 (3 runs, 2b), Graham 1-2 (2 RBIs), Shears 1-3 (2 RBIs), Davis 2-3 (2 RBIs), J. Silva 1-4 (2 runs, 2b).

Johansen – Ford 1-2.

Trans Valley League

Hughson 10, Modesto Christian 1

Hughson

301

006

0

10

10

1

Modesto Chr.

100

000

0

1

4

5

Wyat Kee, and Collin Miller. Calvin Pless, Jordan Dias (4), and Ben Laffoon. WP – Kee. LP – Pless.

Hughson (7-4, 1-1 TVL) – Seth Garza 3-4 (RBI, run, 2b); Collin Miller 2-5 (RBI, 2 runs); Justin Watkins 1-2 (run); Andrew Mendes 1-3 (run); Trace Thomas (3 RBIs, run); Cameron Ellak (run); Wyat Kee (2 RBIs, 2 runs).

Modesto Christian (3-6, 0-1 TVL) –Javon Wotkins 1-3 (HR, RBI); Cody Brockman 1-3; Calvin Pless 1-3; Jordan Dias 1-3.

Central California Athletic Alliance

Big Valley Chr. 6, Venture Academy 5

Big Valley Chr.

000

033

0

6

7

0

Venture

012

001

1

5

11

3

Justin Bond, Zach Copland (6) and Cole Franks. B. Rodriguez, S. Tinsley (6) and T. Schlater. WP – Bond. LP– Rodriguez.

Big Valley Christian (5-5) – Tyler Meyer 2-4 (2b), Brian Scheg 1-3 (RBI), Cole Franks 1-4 (2b), Jarred Thompson 1-4 (RBI).

Venture Academy – D. Enriquez 3-4 (RBI, 2b), D. Sousa 2-3 (2b), R. Zuniga 2-4, T. Davis 2-4.

Golf

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Downey 238, Enochs 245

at Creekside (par 36)

Downey (4-1) – Eric Norris 44, John Molten 44, Hunter Jones 45, Preston Sousa 49, Seth Silviera 56.

Enochs (1-3) – Sody Veras 44, Nick Cox 46, Nicko Navarro 46, Alex Larson 54, Matt Price 55.

Gregori 194, Johansen 310

at Muni (par 35)

Gregori (5-0) – Chris Ebster 35, Ricardo Diaz 39, K.J. Dieker 40, Michael Doll 40, Ethan Hardy 40.

Johansen (1-4) – Collin Taylor 50, Jose Alverez 50, Dev Prasad 59, Daniel Rodriguez 72, Jonathan Phommalinh 79.

Local

Escalon Seniors

Men's Flight – Larry Knight. 36-7-29; John Schumante 41-11-30.

Women's Flight – Jane Terry 41-9-32; Judy Eubank 46-14-32; Barbara Baer 48-14-34.

Softball

College

Non conference

Central Washington 4, Stanislaus State 3

C. Washington

001

001

011

4

9

2

Stanislaus

010

010

010

3

8

1

Kiana Wood and Kayla Ellis. Kylie Ragsdale, Anyssa Garvin (6) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Wood (10-1). LP – Ragsdale 8-8.

Cnetral Washington (19-5) – Sammy Morris 2-4 (run), Kailyn Campbell (RBI), Julia Reuble (RBI), Taylor Ferleman 1-3 (run), Savannah Egbert 1-3 (run), Celine Fowler (RBI), Rachael Johnson (run).

Stanislaus State (14-19) – Alexus Martinez 2-4 (run), Ruby Quiralte (RBI), Alexis McMahon (run), Lia Tom 3-4 (run), Kylie Ragsdale (RBI), Morgan Balestreri 2-4 (RBI).

Game 2 (Late Tuesday)

Stan. State 10, W. Washington 4

W. Washington

010

021

0

4

6

3

Stanislaus

503

200

x

10

10

1

Makinlee Sellevold, Shearyna Labasan (3) and Carlie Richards. Megan Stacy, Kristin Borst (6) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Stacy (2-2). LP – Sellevold (2-4).

Western Washington (12-10) – Shearyna Labasan (run), Makinlee Sellevold 2-4 (2 RBIs, run), Paityn Cyr 1-3, Carlie Richards 1-3 (run), Kali Patterson 1-2 (RBI, run), Mackenzie Palmer 1-3.

Stanislaus State (14-18) – Alexus Martinez 2-4, Nicolette Vizcaino 1-2 (run), Cassidy Duke (run), Ruby Quiralte 2-4 (3 runs), Katelyn McDonald 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs), Lia Tom 1-3 (RBI, run), Deja Guzman 1-4 (4 RBIs, run), Mackenzie Sylvester 1-2 (run).

High School

Modesto Metro Conference (Late Tuesday)

Modesto 12, Davis 2

Davis

000

02

2

2

2

Modesto

615

0x

12

12

1

Claire Noble and Hollee Traveo. S. Gray, L.Ruiz (4) and Y. Rodriguez. WP – Claire Noble. LP – S. Gray.

Davis (0-6, 0-1 MMC) – Jules Espinoza 1-2; Emilia Gonzalez 1-2.

Modesto-(4-6, 1-0 MMC) – Hollee Traveo 2-3; Jasmine Calderon 2-3; Sasha Ehrler 3-3 (3 RBIs); Alyssa Karlin 2-2 (3 RBIs).

Tennis

High School

Valley Oak League

Manteca 8, Oakdale 1

Singles – Solman Aniss (M) d. Zack Miller 6-0, 6-2; Si Hao Tang (M) d. Daniel Lubeck 6-2, 6-1; Yok Eyh Ma (M) d. Isaiah Canchola 6-0, 6-0; Yok Whai Ma (M) d. Angel Padilla 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Joseph Poncini (M) d. Liam Peters 6-0, 6-2; C.J. Toledo (O) d. De'Angelo Caldera 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles – Dhillon Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. Frankie Dutra/Clay Verdegaal (O) 6-1, 6-1; Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzales (M) d. Matt Kjeldgaard/Chris Frye 6-0, 6-0; Robert Foo/Niko Plares (M) d. Shivam MIstry/Teo Diaz 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Records – Manteca 7-0, Oakdale 4-3.

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 7, Central Valley 2

Singles – Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Ruben Moralez 6-0, 6-0; Jared Nunez (LB) d. Manuel Lazcano 6-4, 7-6 (5); Andy Liu (LB) d. Juan Zaragoza 6-2, 3-6; 6-3; Henry Garcia (CV) d. Jack Gardenberger 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; Will Marchiese (LB) d. Rogolio Perez 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Michael Butler (LB) d. Roman Ortiz 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles – Ethan Machado/Giovanni Meui (LB) d. Max Sanchez/Jesus Cuevas 6-1, 6-4; Max Bell/Kyle Jackson (LB) d. Ralph Afortunado/Samson Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4; Adrian Gomez/Juan Jimenez (CV) d. Parker Smith/Patrick Martinez 6-3, 7-5.

Central California Athletic Alliance

Waterford 7,Turlock Christian 2

Boys’ Singles – Tyler Ottis (TC) d. Fernando Hutado 6-0, 6-2; Jonathan Kazas (TC) d. Danny Bustillos 6-2, 6-3.

Boys’ Doubles – Lester Morales/Francisco Patino (W) d. Joshua Ottis/Brock Vieira 4-6, 6-2, 10-4; David Miller/Jesus Estrada (W) d. Sam Johnson/Isaac Alvarez 6-0, 6-3.

Girls’ Singles – Alexis Olson-Cruze (W) d. Dori Zhao 6-0, 6-0; Anna Olson-Cruze (W) d. Lily Gao 6-0, 6-0.

Girls’ Doubles – Dakota Conway/Katerine Walls (W) d. Makayla Silva/Alyssa Madsen 6-1, 6-1; Brianna Riverra/Jenna Bonds (W) d. Andrea Casterjon/Jillian de la Motte 6-0, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles – Jameriquai Johnson/Christina Smith (W) d. Clay Thompson/Ting Ting Li 6-0, 6-0

Valley Oak League (Late Tuesday)

Central Catholic 9, Oakdale 0

Singles – Conor Fenton (CC) d. Zach Miller 6-2, 6-3; Sam Nicholson (CC) d. Daniel Lubeck 6-2, 6-0; Angelo Traina (CC) d. Isaiah Cardola 6-1, 6-1; Dane Juarez (CC) d. Angel Padilla 6-3, 6-1; John Dunn (CC) d. Liam Peters 6-3, 6-0; Donald Miller (CC) d. CJ Toledo 0-6, 8-6, 6-0.

Doubles – John Houghton/Peter Fogarty (CC) d. Frankie Dutra/Clay Verdegal 6-4, 6-1; Jack Rice/Justin Traina (CC) d. Jaylen Faflexian/Shivam Mistry 6-3, 6-3; Alam Tam/Will Lyons (CC) d. Matt Kjeldgaad/Chris Frye 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

