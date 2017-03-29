Wednesday’s Modesto Area high school, college and local golf results

Local
Baseball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 15, Beyer 3
Gregori
203
(10)0
—
15
12
2
Beyer
210
00
—
3
4
4
A.J. McCaughtry, Brandon Passion (5) and Matt Dallas; T.J. Wheeler, Ben Polack (4), Owen Ward (4) and Derrik Gonzalez. WP – McCaughtry. LP – Wheeler.
Gregori (10-0, 5-0 MMC) – Tyler Vandermark 3-5 (4 RBIs, 3 runs), Zach McCoy 2-3 (3 RBIs, 2 runs, 2b), Dallas 2-4 (2 RBIs, 3 runs), Brandon Green (2 RBIs, 2b), Passion (2 RBIs), Colton McCaughtry (2 RBIs, 2b).
Beyer (7-5, 6-2 MMC) – No stats reported.
Modesto 4, Downey 3
Modesto
400
000
0
—
4
6
4
Downey
001
101
0
—
3
5
0
Tyler Shafer and Eddie Flores; Cole Trammel, Braden Plaa (4) and Zac Cooper. WP – Shafer. LP – Trammel.
Modesto (8-5, 7-1 MMC) – Carlos Castillo 2-3 (2b, 2 RBIs); RJ Beruman 2-3 (2b, 2 RBIs).
Downey (2-11, 1-7 MMC) – Tyler Foote (2b).
Enochs 10, Johansen 0
Enochs
333
001
—
10
10
0
Johansen
000
000
—
0
1
4
Shears, A Silva (5) and Jon Silva; Gray, Plunk (3) and Ford. WP – Shears. LP – Gray
Enochs – Butterfield 3-3 (3 runs, 2b), Graham 1-2 (2 RBIs), Shears 1-3 (2 RBIs), Davis 2-3 (2 RBIs), J. Silva 1-4 (2 runs, 2b).
Johansen – Ford 1-2.
Trans Valley League
Hughson 10, Modesto Christian 1
Hughson
301
006
0
—
10
10
1
Modesto Chr.
100
000
0
—
1
4
5
Wyat Kee, and Collin Miller. Calvin Pless, Jordan Dias (4), and Ben Laffoon. WP – Kee. LP – Pless.
Hughson (7-4, 1-1 TVL) – Seth Garza 3-4 (RBI, run, 2b); Collin Miller 2-5 (RBI, 2 runs); Justin Watkins 1-2 (run); Andrew Mendes 1-3 (run); Trace Thomas (3 RBIs, run); Cameron Ellak (run); Wyat Kee (2 RBIs, 2 runs).
Modesto Christian (3-6, 0-1 TVL) –Javon Wotkins 1-3 (HR, RBI); Cody Brockman 1-3; Calvin Pless 1-3; Jordan Dias 1-3.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Big Valley Chr. 6, Venture Academy 5
Big Valley Chr.
000
033
0
—
6
7
0
Venture
012
001
1
—
5
11
3
Justin Bond, Zach Copland (6) and Cole Franks. B. Rodriguez, S. Tinsley (6) and T. Schlater. WP – Bond. LP– Rodriguez.
Big Valley Christian (5-5) – Tyler Meyer 2-4 (2b), Brian Scheg 1-3 (RBI), Cole Franks 1-4 (2b), Jarred Thompson 1-4 (RBI).
Venture Academy – D. Enriquez 3-4 (RBI, 2b), D. Sousa 2-3 (2b), R. Zuniga 2-4, T. Davis 2-4.
Golf
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 238, Enochs 245
at Creekside (par 36)
Downey (4-1) – Eric Norris 44, John Molten 44, Hunter Jones 45, Preston Sousa 49, Seth Silviera 56.
Enochs (1-3) – Sody Veras 44, Nick Cox 46, Nicko Navarro 46, Alex Larson 54, Matt Price 55.
Gregori 194, Johansen 310
at Muni (par 35)
Gregori (5-0) – Chris Ebster 35, Ricardo Diaz 39, K.J. Dieker 40, Michael Doll 40, Ethan Hardy 40.
Johansen (1-4) – Collin Taylor 50, Jose Alverez 50, Dev Prasad 59, Daniel Rodriguez 72, Jonathan Phommalinh 79.
Escalon Seniors
Men's Flight – Larry Knight. 36-7-29; John Schumante 41-11-30.
Women's Flight – Jane Terry 41-9-32; Judy Eubank 46-14-32; Barbara Baer 48-14-34.
Softball
College
Non conference
Central Washington 4, Stanislaus State 3
C. Washington
001
001
011
—
4
9
2
Stanislaus
010
010
010
—
3
8
1
Kiana Wood and Kayla Ellis. Kylie Ragsdale, Anyssa Garvin (6) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Wood (10-1). LP – Ragsdale 8-8.
Cnetral Washington (19-5) – Sammy Morris 2-4 (run), Kailyn Campbell (RBI), Julia Reuble (RBI), Taylor Ferleman 1-3 (run), Savannah Egbert 1-3 (run), Celine Fowler (RBI), Rachael Johnson (run).
Stanislaus State (14-19) – Alexus Martinez 2-4 (run), Ruby Quiralte (RBI), Alexis McMahon (run), Lia Tom 3-4 (run), Kylie Ragsdale (RBI), Morgan Balestreri 2-4 (RBI).
Game 2 (Late Tuesday)
Stan. State 10, W. Washington 4
W. Washington
010
021
0
—
4
6
3
Stanislaus
503
200
x
—
10
10
1
Makinlee Sellevold, Shearyna Labasan (3) and Carlie Richards. Megan Stacy, Kristin Borst (6) and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Stacy (2-2). LP – Sellevold (2-4).
Western Washington (12-10) – Shearyna Labasan (run), Makinlee Sellevold 2-4 (2 RBIs, run), Paityn Cyr 1-3, Carlie Richards 1-3 (run), Kali Patterson 1-2 (RBI, run), Mackenzie Palmer 1-3.
Stanislaus State (14-18) – Alexus Martinez 2-4, Nicolette Vizcaino 1-2 (run), Cassidy Duke (run), Ruby Quiralte 2-4 (3 runs), Katelyn McDonald 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs), Lia Tom 1-3 (RBI, run), Deja Guzman 1-4 (4 RBIs, run), Mackenzie Sylvester 1-2 (run).
High School
Modesto Metro Conference (Late Tuesday)
Modesto 12, Davis 2
Davis
000
02
—
2
2
2
Modesto
615
0x
—
12
12
1
Claire Noble and Hollee Traveo. S. Gray, L.Ruiz (4) and Y. Rodriguez. WP – Claire Noble. LP – S. Gray.
Davis (0-6, 0-1 MMC) – Jules Espinoza 1-2; Emilia Gonzalez 1-2.
Modesto-(4-6, 1-0 MMC) – Hollee Traveo 2-3; Jasmine Calderon 2-3; Sasha Ehrler 3-3 (3 RBIs); Alyssa Karlin 2-2 (3 RBIs).
Tennis
High School
Valley Oak League
Manteca 8, Oakdale 1
Singles – Solman Aniss (M) d. Zack Miller 6-0, 6-2; Si Hao Tang (M) d. Daniel Lubeck 6-2, 6-1; Yok Eyh Ma (M) d. Isaiah Canchola 6-0, 6-0; Yok Whai Ma (M) d. Angel Padilla 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Joseph Poncini (M) d. Liam Peters 6-0, 6-2; C.J. Toledo (O) d. De'Angelo Caldera 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles – Dhillon Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. Frankie Dutra/Clay Verdegaal (O) 6-1, 6-1; Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzales (M) d. Matt Kjeldgaard/Chris Frye 6-0, 6-0; Robert Foo/Niko Plares (M) d. Shivam MIstry/Teo Diaz 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Records – Manteca 7-0, Oakdale 4-3.
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 7, Central Valley 2
Singles – Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Ruben Moralez 6-0, 6-0; Jared Nunez (LB) d. Manuel Lazcano 6-4, 7-6 (5); Andy Liu (LB) d. Juan Zaragoza 6-2, 3-6; 6-3; Henry Garcia (CV) d. Jack Gardenberger 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; Will Marchiese (LB) d. Rogolio Perez 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Michael Butler (LB) d. Roman Ortiz 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles – Ethan Machado/Giovanni Meui (LB) d. Max Sanchez/Jesus Cuevas 6-1, 6-4; Max Bell/Kyle Jackson (LB) d. Ralph Afortunado/Samson Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4; Adrian Gomez/Juan Jimenez (CV) d. Parker Smith/Patrick Martinez 6-3, 7-5.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Waterford 7,Turlock Christian 2
Boys’ Singles – Tyler Ottis (TC) d. Fernando Hutado 6-0, 6-2; Jonathan Kazas (TC) d. Danny Bustillos 6-2, 6-3.
Boys’ Doubles – Lester Morales/Francisco Patino (W) d. Joshua Ottis/Brock Vieira 4-6, 6-2, 10-4; David Miller/Jesus Estrada (W) d. Sam Johnson/Isaac Alvarez 6-0, 6-3.
Girls’ Singles – Alexis Olson-Cruze (W) d. Dori Zhao 6-0, 6-0; Anna Olson-Cruze (W) d. Lily Gao 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ Doubles – Dakota Conway/Katerine Walls (W) d. Makayla Silva/Alyssa Madsen 6-1, 6-1; Brianna Riverra/Jenna Bonds (W) d. Andrea Casterjon/Jillian de la Motte 6-0, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles – Jameriquai Johnson/Christina Smith (W) d. Clay Thompson/Ting Ting Li 6-0, 6-0
Valley Oak League (Late Tuesday)
Central Catholic 9, Oakdale 0
Singles – Conor Fenton (CC) d. Zach Miller 6-2, 6-3; Sam Nicholson (CC) d. Daniel Lubeck 6-2, 6-0; Angelo Traina (CC) d. Isaiah Cardola 6-1, 6-1; Dane Juarez (CC) d. Angel Padilla 6-3, 6-1; John Dunn (CC) d. Liam Peters 6-3, 6-0; Donald Miller (CC) d. CJ Toledo 0-6, 8-6, 6-0.
Doubles – John Houghton/Peter Fogarty (CC) d. Frankie Dutra/Clay Verdegal 6-4, 6-1; Jack Rice/Justin Traina (CC) d. Jaylen Faflexian/Shivam Mistry 6-3, 6-3; Alam Tam/Will Lyons (CC) d. Matt Kjeldgaad/Chris Frye 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
