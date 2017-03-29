Turlock’s Delgado making a name for himself after 2nd consecutive KO

It’s probably a good bet that Turlock’s Marco Delgado is the only boxer with the nickname, “El Muňeco,” which means, “The Doll” in Spanish.
“It’s what my mom calls me,” said Delgado, a soft-spoken 25-year-old former high school wrestler who won the California Golden Gloves in 2015. “But I like to think that it’s a scary doll, like Chucky.”
Well, just like in the horror movie “Child’s Play,” you’d better run if you see “El Muňeco” coming.
Or, to put it in boxing terms, cover up.
After a 2-0 start to his professional career, with two brutal TKOs, Delgado is garnering attention around the state’s fight circuit. His next scheduled fight is for June 23, once again at the DoubleTree in Sacramento.
His most recent fight was on March 17 at the DoubleTree, as part of a five-fight professional card. Fighting as a light-heavyweight, Delgado KO’d Las Vegas’ Jehred Fenderson with a devastating left hook just before the bell sounded to end the third round.
Fighting on that same card March 17 was UBA California light heavyweight champion Ryan Bourland. The Vallejo fighter retained his title with a unanimous six-round decision over Mexico’s Alfredo Contreras.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls,” said Chico Rodriguez, Delgado’s trainer and manager. “People are hearing about Marco.
“We’re hoping to squeeze a fight in before June 23, and maybe a year from now we can fight (Bourland), depending on what weight we end up at.”
Also in Delgado’s corner, serving as sort of a counselor, is former USBA featherweight champion Lupe “Little Guns” Gutierrez, whose son, Serafin, used to wrestle with Delgado at Turlock High School.
Gutierrez, a Turlock native, saw Delgado box when he was a teenager and suggested he team up with Rodriguez, who operates Rodriguez Boxing Team out of his home in Keyes.
“He showed me the hunger of a boxer,” said Gutierrez, who twice fought for the world featherweight title. “He’s aggressive, he’s got cojones, he’s got heart.”
As for Delgado’s plans for the remainder for 2017, Delgado wants “to get as many fights as I can,” said Delgado, who was 24-3 as an amateur. “And we’re looking for the W. Looking to win, nothing less.”
El Muňeco’s hot start
Marco “El Muňeco” Delgado is 2-0 in a pair of TKOs in his brief pro career.
Nov. 11, 2016 - vs. Matt Yee, fourth round
March 17, 2017 - vs. Jehred Fenderson, third round
