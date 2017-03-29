Turlock boxer Marco Delgado discusses career

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Modesto Christian's Meagan and Nicole Warwick are The Modesto Bee's All-District Girls Basketball Players of the Year. The twin Crusaders talk about their senior seasons and their futures. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and James Burns/jburns@modbee.com).
Beyer High's Brian Perry is The Modesto Bee's All-District Boys Basketball Players of the Year. Perry discusses his success and that of his Patriots. Game video courtesy of Kyle McKim/Beyer High School. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and James Burns/jburns@modbee.com)
Enoch High School's Rory Coscia is The Modesto Bee's All-District Girls Wrestler of the Year. Rory talked about her season, which ended with a CIF State title. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com).
Ramona Sanchez, of Sparks, Nev., won the women's 2017 Modesto Half Marathon in a record 1 hour, 19 minutes and 59 seconds. She was dedicating the race to her cousin from Ripon who is suffering from leukemia. She spoke to our Joe Cortez. (Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com)
Benjamin Madrigal of Madera talked to our Joe Cortez about winning the Modesto Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Madrigal was diagnosed with diabetes during his senior hear of college, and tells athletes how to overcome it. (Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com)
Qian Zhu of Mountain View won the 2017 women's Modesto Marathon in a time of 2 hours, 49 minutes and 25 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what she told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)
Jon Olsen of Modesto won the 2017 men's Modesto Marathon for a third time, finishing first in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what he told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)