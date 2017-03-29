Turlock boxer Marco Delgado discusses career

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado, his trainer Chico Rodriguez, and mentor Lupe Gutierrez discuss Delgado's 2-0 professional record.

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Merced High Hall of Fame induction

Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Diabetic runner takes men's Modesto Half-Marathon

Benjamin Madrigal of Madera talked to our Joe Cortez about winning the Modesto Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Madrigal was diagnosed with diabetes during his senior hear of college, and tells athletes how to overcome it. (Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com)

Jon Olsen wins his third men's Modesto Marathon

Jon Olsen of Modesto won the 2017 men's Modesto Marathon for a third time, finishing first in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what he told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)

