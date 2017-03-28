Flood-Plagued Dryden will re-open April 10

Dryden Park Golf Club, closed since Feb. 16, will re-open April 10. It's seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)
Merced High Hall of Fame induction

Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Diabetic runner takes men's Modesto Half-Marathon

Benjamin Madrigal of Madera talked to our Joe Cortez about winning the Modesto Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Madrigal was diagnosed with diabetes during his senior hear of college, and tells athletes how to overcome it. (Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com)

Jon Olsen wins his third men's Modesto Marathon

Jon Olsen of Modesto won the 2017 men's Modesto Marathon for a third time, finishing first in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what he told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)

