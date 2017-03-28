Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

With the 2017 NFL season quickly approaching, here are some of the biggest free agent signings thus far.
Sohail Al-Jamea and Eric Garland McClatchy

Sports

Diabetic runner takes men's Modesto Half-Marathon

Benjamin Madrigal of Madera talked to our Joe Cortez about winning the Modesto Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Madrigal was diagnosed with diabetes during his senior hear of college, and tells athletes how to overcome it. (Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com)

Sports

Jon Olsen wins his third men's Modesto Marathon

Jon Olsen of Modesto won the 2017 men's Modesto Marathon for a third time, finishing first in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what he told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)

Sports Videos