Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

Beyer High's Brian Perry is The Modesto Bee's All-District Boys Basketball Players of the Year. Perry discusses his success and that of his Patriots. Game video courtesy of Kyle McKim/Beyer High School. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and James Burns/jburns@modbee.com)
Oakdale High's Colbey Harlan is The Modesto Bee's All-District Boys Wrestler of the Year. Colbey talked about his season, which ended with a CIF State second-place finish. Special thanks for video use to CalGrappler.com. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com).
Enoch High School's Rory Coscia is The Modesto Bee's All-District Girls Wrestler of the Year. Rory talked about her season, which ended with a CIF State title. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com).
Benjamin Madrigal of Madera talked to our Joe Cortez about winning the Modesto Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Madrigal was diagnosed with diabetes during his senior hear of college, and tells athletes how to overcome it. (Joe Cortez/jcortez@modbee.com)
Qian Zhu of Mountain View won the 2017 women's Modesto Marathon in a time of 2 hours, 49 minutes and 25 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what she told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)
Jon Olsen of Modesto won the 2017 men's Modesto Marathon for a third time, finishing first in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, March 17, 2016, in Modesto, Calif. Hear what he told The Bee's Joe Cortez about the race. (Joe Cortez/Andy Alfaro)
The Bee's Joe Cortez and Ron Agostini offer their finalists for All-District Players of the Year for boys and girls basketball and wrestling and bid farewell to the winter sports in this week's Stanislaus Sports Weekly presented by Doctors Medical Center. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
The Central Catholic boys basketball team will travel to Salinas on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, to face Palma in the semifinal round of the CIF State Regional Division IV Tournament. Palma defeated Central Catholic in the same round last season.