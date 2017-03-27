Jazz sink Pelicans 108-100 behind Gobert, hot shooting

Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Utah Jazz over the New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Monday night.
Rodney Hood scored 20 points, Joe Ingles added 19 and George Hill chipped in with 17 as that Jazz trio combined to make a dozen 3-pointers. Utah (45-29) swept the season series 3-0 after dominating from the perimeter for four quarters.
Anthony Davis had 36 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday scored 19, but the Pelicans (31-43) lost for only the third time in nine games.
New Orleans got no closer than six in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans cut the deficit to 102-96 on a 3-pointer by Davis, but Utah answered with a jumper from Joe Johnson and a 3 from Hood to seal the win in the final minute.
Comments