2 Massillon Jackson players on Division I all-tourney team

Two Massillon Jackson players have been named to The Associated Press Division I All-Tournament team with Kyle Young earning the tournament's most outstanding player.
The Butler University commit only scored five points in Saturday's final, but made the championship-winning free throw and scored 25 points in the semifinal. He grabbed 17 rebounds in the two games.
Logan Hill scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in the championship game after scoring 11 and pulling in four in the semifinal.
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller's Keegan McDowell and Miles McBride scored double-digits in both the semifinal and final. McDowell scored 24 points and hauled in 16 rebounds on the weekend, while McBride had 27 combined points and 11 total rebounds.
Thomas Schmock earns his way onto the All-Tournament team with his 23-point performance in the semifinal against Jackson.
