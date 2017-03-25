Wellington's Harder leads Division IV all-tournament team

Wellington's senior forward Dustin Harder has been named the outstanding player on The Associated Press Division IV all-tournament team.
Harder had 23 points and 32 rebounds in two games for Wellington, which lost 43-38 in the finals against Lutheran East. Harder pulled down 21 rebounds in the semifinals against Lima Perry.
Lutheran East junior forward Jordan Burge picked up 16 points in the semifinals against Delphos St. John's, and 13 against Wellington. He and senior guard teammate Maurico Tate, who had 16 and 13 rebounds in the last two games, led Lutheran East's title run.
Wellington junior guard Solomon Pierre-Louis had seven points and seven rebounds in the final. Senior Orion Monford scored 19 points in Lima Perry's loss to Columbus Wellington.
