Frankton cruises past Crawford County for Class 2A title

Frankton used a suffocating full-court press defense and forced 25 Crawford County turnovers to capture its first state championship in school history with a 60-32 victory.
The Eagles first played for the Class 2A title in 2015 but were handled easily by Park Tudor, but the Eagles quickly took control during Saturday's game.
Maurice Knight led the Eagles with 23 points including eight straight to open the second half. What was already a huge halftime lead was pushed up to 26 points just a few minutes into the third quarter.
Unable to handle the Eagles pressure from the opening tip, the Crawford County struggled to get anything going on offense.
They managed to shoot only 29 percent in the first half and turned the ball over 13 times. It didn't get much better for the Wildcats in the second half as they turned it over 12 more times and only shot 25 percent from the floor.
