Modesto MMA fighter Michael McDonald cuts ties with UFC

Modesto mixed martial artist Michael “Mayday” McDonald has cut ties with the UFC, McDonald told ESPN.com this week.
In an interview with ESPN.com writer Brett Okamoto on Wednesday, McDonald said he no longer trusted the UFC in negotiating his future and opted out of his contract.
“I didn’t feel I could trust that ‘yes’ meant ‘yes,’ and ‘no’ meant ‘no,’ ” McDonald told Okamoto. “I didn't feel I could trust their motives.”
Talked to @bokamotoESPN for almost an hour on the UFC subject. He did a fantastic job summarising the talk by his latest write up on it.— Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) March 24, 2017
McDonald, 26, was once a top-ranked contender in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He’s 17-4 but hasn’t fought since losing to John Lineker in July in South Dakota.
McDonald spent seven years fighting in the UFC, including a championship bout against Renan Barao in 2013, which McDonald lost. His bout against Lineker last summer headlined the UFC Fight Night.
But McDonald has been dogged by injuries over the past few years.
Now comes the breakup with the UFC.
McDonald recently said he couldn’t afford to train for a fight. Training costs and travel can cost $10,000, he said.
Those costs can put a fighter into heavy debt, and McDonald said he is no longer willing to do that. Not to mention, there’s no guarantee that a fight will actually take place after the training is completed, with last-minute injuries commonplace in the UFC.
McDonald, who has a second job as a custom woodworker, said he was glad the UFC let him out of his contract with multiple fights left on his deal.
“If my wife and future children are trusting in me to pay the bills, I need to make sure the person I’m entering a partnership with is trustworthy as well,” McDonald told Okamoto. “I didn’t feel this three-month endeavor we went on with the UFC – I didn’t feel they were being honest.”
You can listen to Okamoto’s recent coversation with McDonald on the Five Rounds podcast. The interview with McDonald comes at about the 39-minute mark.
