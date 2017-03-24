UEFA fines Barcelona for fans celebrating 6-1 win on pitch

1:21 People Protest Possible Repeal of Affordable Care Act Pause

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

1:57 Who is Stephen Bannon?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:05 Concerns raised over threat to senior meals in Stanislaus County

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

2:59 The heart of a homeless man