Nylander, Komarov lead Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets 5-2

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, right, celebrates with forward Mitchell Marner after Nylander's goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The Maple Leafs won 5-2.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri, left, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, of Finland, and defenseman Zach Werenski during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The Maple Leafs won 5-2.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, left, passes the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri, center, and defenseman Morgan Rielly during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, controls the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Kyle Quincey, left, works against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Brown during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Saad, left, passes the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Brown, left, works against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk, right, tries to control the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, left, of Russia, knocks the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Lukas Sedlak, of the Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak, right, carries the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Paul Vernon
AP Photo
Comments