Former day care worker accused of assaulting infants

A former day care worker in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been charged with assaulting three infants.
Police say they've arrested 32-year-old Chelsea Blais, who worked for the Alpha Bits Learning Center.
On March 7, Manchester police started investigating allegations that a worker at the day care was inappropriately caring for and possibly abusing infants.
An arrest warrant was issued charging Blais with four counts of simple assault. Her bail was set at $5,000 and her arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.
Lt. Nicole Ledoux declined to describe the alleged assaults, saying the case was still under investigation. A message seeking comment was left at the day care center.
It wasn't immediately known if Blais had an attorney, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.
Comments