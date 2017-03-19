Modesto Marathon Photo Gallery

Runners including Gabriela Ruiz of Modesto run on Carpenter Road at mile 3 of the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Carol Dennis of San Jose cheers on runners as they climb 9th Street during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Runners climb 9th Street during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Runners cross Carpenter Road at mile 3 during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
The Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Cary Bartlett, left, cheers on runners as she waits for her daughter Ashley, 13, to reach Dakota Ave during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Marshall Denton of Modesto, right, reacts to cheers and cowbells from the small crowd on Shoemake Ave as runners, including Liz Batten of Sunnyvale, middle, compete in the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Matt Babagay and Samantha Fortuna, right, both of Modesto, cheer runners as they wait for their friend Megan Schuler to run through Wood Colony on Shoemake Avenue during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Half-Marathon runners head back towards downtown from Wood Colony during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Sandra Gonzalez finishes the marathon with a time of 4:20:39 during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Men’s marathon winner Jon Olsen crosses the finish line with a time of 2:33:14 to take earn his third Modesto title during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Qian Zhu of Mountain View won the women’s race, finishing in a personal record 2:49:25 during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Steve Gokey, blind since birth, left, and running guide Steve Cooper, both of Oakdale, cross the finish line during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Runners pass through Graceada Park at the start of the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
Marathon runners finish just under the three-hour mark during the Modesto Marathon in Modesto, Calif., on Sunday, March, 19, 2017.
