Matchups for the 2017 PIAA girls basketball tournament

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, including all of the quarterfinal-round games. Saturday's quarterfinals have sites and times listed, while Sunday's do not. First number is district and place, second is season record.
?CLASS 6A
?FIRST ROUND
Abington 60, Central Dauphin East 58 (OT)
Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26
Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35
Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43
Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26
Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41
North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34
Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51
Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29
Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27
Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41
Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34
Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29
North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34
Mount Lebanon 62, State College 44
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Northampton 73, Abington 68
Boyertown 53, Garnet Valley 48
Cardinal O'Hara 55, Central York 35
North Penn 44, Central Bucks East 38
Souderton 40, Central Bucks South 27
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Council Rock North 47
Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41
North Allegheny 56, Mount Lebanon 52
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Northampton (11-3, 18-10) vs. Boyertown (1-6, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 1
Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 23-5) vs. North Penn (1-5, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 2:30
Souderton (1-11, 21-7) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 27-2) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 4
Penn Hills (7-4, 23-3) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 26-1) at Baldwin HS, Pittsburgh, 3
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 5A
?FIRST ROUND
Susquehannock 48, Radnor 45
New Oxford 58, Abington Heights 44
Mastery Charter North 48, West York 45
Southern Lehigh 44, Dover 29
Archbishop Wood 38, West Chester Henderson 28
Bishop Shanahan 37, Lower Dauphin 32
Wyoming Valley West 41, Twin Valley 27
Springfield-Delco 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 41
Harrisburg 58, West Chester Bayard Rustin 36
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 53, Mount St. Joseph 35
Chartiers Valley 48, Hickory 27
Washington Trinity 67, Bellefonte 22
Mars 51, Erie Central Tech 31
Oakland Catholic 55, Harbor Creek 30
Hampton 50, Slippery Rock 31
South Fayette 51, Pittsburgh Obama Academy 49
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Susquehannock 51, New Oxford 34
Southern Lehigh 77, Mastery Charter North 47
Archbishop Wood 28, Bishop Shanahan 25
Wyoming Valley West 51, Springfield-Delco 33
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 48, Harrisburg 45
Washington Trinity 50, Chartiers Valley 36
Oakland Catholic 47, Mars 37
South Fayette 68, Hampton 65
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Susquehannock (3-1, 25-4) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 27-1) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School, 1
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 21-7) vs. Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 22-5) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3
Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 24-3) at Chambersburg HS, 4
Oakland Catholic (7-2, 24-4) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 19-6) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, 3:30
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 4A
?FIRST ROUND
Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16
Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28
Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45
Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46
Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54
Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37
Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24
Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30
Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14
Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18
Forest Hills 63, Beaver Area 25
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38
Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40
Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32
Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Northern Lebanon 51, Mifflinburg 25
Gwynedd-Mercy-Nanticoke, ppd
Bethlehem Catholic 72, Berks Catholic 35
Lower Moreland 33, Berwick 20
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt-Montoursville, ppd
Lancaster Catholic 59, Forest Hills 54
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Punxsutawney 29
Erie Villa Maria 75, Blackhawk 50
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Gwynedd-Mercy 56, Nanticoke 33
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, Montoursville 34
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 27-2) vs. Lower Moreland (1-1, 19-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 2:30
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 2:30
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Northern Lebanon (3-1, 27-2) vs. Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 19-8), TBA
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 24-5) vs. Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 23-6), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 3A
?FIRST ROUND
Neumann-Goretti 70, Middletown 50
New Hope-Solebury 33, Taylor Riverside 18
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer65, Bodine 33
Mount Carmel 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34
St. Basil Academy 57, Philadelphia Academy Charter 19
Dunmore 55, Hughesville 40
Pine Grove 55, Imhotep Charter 47
York Catholic 60, Loyalsock Twp 54
Delone Catholic 58, Mastery Charter South 28
West Shamokin 48, Charleroi 35
Neshannock 49, Everett 44
Karns City 61, Seneca 49
Bishop Canevin 51, Central Cambria 30
East Allegheny 46, Tyrone 39
Carlynton 36, Central Martinsburg 33
Ellwood City Riverside 50, North East 38
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Neumann-Goretti 59, New Hope-Solebury 36
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer-Mount Carmel, ppd
St. Basil Academy-Dunmore, ppd
York Catholic 60, Pine Grove 46
West Shamokin 59, Delone Catholic 47
Neshannock 46, Karns City 38
Bishop Canevin 51, East Allegheny 25
Carlynton 39, Ellwood City Riverside 31
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 62, Mount Carmel 50
St. Basil Academy 53, Dunmore 42
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
West Shamokin (6-1, 26-2) vs. Neshannock (7-2, 25-2) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, 2
Bishop Canevin (7-1, 21-5) vs. Carlynton (7-3, 19-7) at Ambridge HS, 2
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-5) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 23-5)
St. Basil Academy (1-1, 29-0) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 22-6) , TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
?CLASS 2A
?FIRST ROUND
Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41
Sayre 36, Elk Lake 31
Minersville 86, William Sayre 26
Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25
Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24
Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy Charter 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24
Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53
Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18
Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29
Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51
Johnstown Bishop McCort 60, California 17
Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45
West Middlesex 43, Washington 32
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Philadelphia West Catholic-Sayre, ppd
Minersville 75, Sacred Heart 30
Old Forge-Mahanoy Area, ppd
Camp Hill 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52
Bellwood-Antis 80, Chartiers-Houston 66
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 51, Leechburg 36
Johnstown Bishop McCort 57, Vincentian Academy 45
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 57, West Middlesex 49
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Philadelphia West Catholic 51, Sayre 37
Mahanoy Area 57, Old Forge 24
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 24-4) vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 20-6) at Forest Hills HS, Johnstown, 7
Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 23-4) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 23-4) at Altoona HS, 1
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 16-10) vs. Minersville (11-1, 28-0), TBA
Mahanoy Area (11-2, 21-5) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 23-5), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
?CLASS 1A
?FIRST ROUND
Lebanon Catholic 44, Galeton 29
Faith Christian 52, Harrisburg Christian 31
Pottsville Nativity 46, The Christian Academy 34
Linden Hall 53, Sullivan County 47
Shamokin Lourdes 64, Lancaster Country Day 34
Susquehanna Community 44, Benton 28
Jenkintown 46, Greenwood 28
Southern Fulton 45, Halifax 42
Winchester Thurston 55, Northern Potter 24
Juniata Valley 51, Shanksville-Stonycreek 20
Otto-Eldred 61, West Greene 57
Kennedy Catholic 56, Williamsburg 31
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 73, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, St. Joseph 46
Cornell 61, Farrell 49
North Clarion 57, Sewickley Academy 38
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Lebanon Catholic 68, Faith Christian 33
Pottsville Nativity 50, Linden Hall 48
Shamokin Lourdes-Susquehanna Community, ppd
Jenkintown 57, Southern Fulton 27
Juniata Valley 43, Winchester Thurston 28
Kennedy Catholic 72, Otto-Eldred 34
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 47, Berlin Brothersvalley 32
North Clarion 68, Cornell 58
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Shamokin Lourdes 50, Susquehanna Community 26
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 22-7) vs. Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 14-11) at Hamburg HS, 1
Juniata Valley (6-2, 22-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 24-1) at DuBois HS, 5
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 22-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 26-2) at DuBois HS, 6:30
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 21-6) vs. Jenkintown (1-1, 24-6), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
