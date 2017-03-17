Matchups for the 2017 PIAA boys' basketball tournament

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Pause

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

1:00 Beyer robot defends in winning alliance

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 Artist John Sams discusses his work

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers