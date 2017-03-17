No. 1 seed South Carolina cruises to 90-40 opening NCAA win

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Pause

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:29 Artist John Sams discusses his work

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland