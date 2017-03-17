Local Digest: MJC allows run in 9th, falls to Cabrillo

Cabrillo College pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning to send the Modesto Junior College Pirates to a 5-4 loss Thursday in non-league action at the Pirates’ ballpark.
A hit-batsman by relief pitcher Armando Flores with the bases loaded was the difference. MJC (7-10) went down in order in its half of the ninth.
The Pirates tied the game in the eighth when Michael McGhee (2-for-5) doubled to left with two out to bring in Michael Maddox. Earlier, MJC rallied from a 3-0 deficit to pull even on Maddox’s RBI single and Nolen Legen’s two-run double in the sixth.
The Pirates return to Big 8 Conference action Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at home against Folsom Lake.
Golf
Scramble at River Oaks – The inaugural “Hit No Greens” two-person scramble will be held Saturday, April 1, at River Oaks Golf Course in Ceres, with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The hit-no-greens format was designed by River Oaks’ PGA professional Greg Silva. It places an emphasis on accuracy and the short-game. Teams will lose points for landing on the green – though one hole will be designated for the closest-to-the-hole contest – but will be awarded points based on number of strokes needed to hole their ball.
“It’s big on strategy,” said Silva. “You have to pick a spot where you think you can make an easy up-and-down. The team that wins will have to have a great short game.”
Registration is $45 per player and includes greens fees, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Silva at 209-667-7272 or 209-765-2098, or the River Oaks golf shop at 547-4653.
Tennis
Pirates win – The MJC men’s tennis team won three of five singles matches en route to a 4-3 win over Mission on Thursday at the Pirates’ courts.
Comments