‘Bring on No. 1 Kansas’: Social media reacts to UC Davis’ first NCAA Tournament victory

UC Davis guard Lawrence White celebrates after an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The Aggies beat North Carolina Central 67-63 to earn their first tournament victory.
UC Davis’ J.T. Adenrele, right, and North Carolina Central’s Kyle Benton vie for the opening tip-off during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina Central’s Del’Vin Dickerson, bottom left, shoots against UC Davis’ Garrison Goode, bottom center, during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis’ Chima Moneke, center, shoots against North Carolina Central’s Pablo Rivas, left, and Kyle Benton during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis’ Lawrence White shoots past North Carolina Central’s Pablo Rivas, right, during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis guard Brynton Lemar shoots against North Carolina Central during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina Central’s Rashaun Madison (3) defends against UC Davis’ Arell Hennings during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina Central’s Kyle Benton shoots over UC Davis’ Brynton Lemar during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis’ Chima Moneke eyes the basket as North Carolina Central’s Kyle Benton defends during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina Central’s Pablo Rivas, center, and UC Davis’ Garrison Goode, left, scramble for a loose ball during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis’ Darius Graham, right, looks to pass against North Carolina Central’s Rashaun Madison during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis guard Brynton Lemar (0) shoots against North Carolina Central’s Del’Vin Dickerson during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis guard Brynton Lemar is fouled by North Carolina Central’s Pablo Rivas (13) during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina Central guard Patrick Cole, bottom, and UC Davis guard Brynton Lemar, vie for a loose ball during an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Davis coach Jim Les motions to his players during the first half against North Carolina Central in an NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton talks to his players during an NCAA Tournament First Four game against UC Davis on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
Spectators watch an NCAA Tournament First Four game between UC Davis and North Carolina Central on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
