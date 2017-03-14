Westbrook has 33rd triple-double, Thunder beat Nets 122-104

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in his 33rd triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-104 on Tuesday night.
Westbrook shot just 6 of 18 from the field after scoring 40 or more points in five of his previous eight games, but as usual he was the dominant player on the floor even when his shot didn't fall.
He was loudly cheered throughout the night by what appeared a full and lively crowd despite a winter storm that pounded New York on Tuesday, and the fans roared when he grabbed his 10th rebound with just under five minutes to play for the 70th triple-double of his career.
Victor Oladipo added 21 points for the Thunder, who won their third straight game. Enes Kanter had 17 points and Brooklyn native Taj Gibson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Brook Lopez scored 25 points and Jeremy Lin had 24 for the Nets, who failed in their attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Coming off victories over division leaders San Antonio and Utah, the Thunder took a little while to warm up on a snowy day. The teams were tied at 32 after one quarter and 62 at halftime, but the Thunder limited the Nets to 5-of-17 shooting in the third quarter to open a 91-83 lead.
Kanter then dominated the early minutes of the fourth as Oklahoma City pushed its lead into double digits.
Westbrook already had nine points and eight assists after one quarter and was two-thirds of the way to a triple-double by halftime, but he had only seven rebounds as the Nets' 57.5 percent shooting didn't leave many rebounding opportunities.
TIP-INS
Thunder: Oklahoma City is 60-10 when Westbrook has a triple-double. ... Alex Abrines scored 13 points off the bench.
Nets: Reserve guard Sean Kilpatrick was limited to just seven minutes in the first half before leaving with a sore left hamstring. ... Rookie Caris LeVert scored 16 points.
SAY NO TO SNOW
Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan grew up on Long Island but has spent most of his adult life in warmer weather, with 19 seasons as the coach at the University of Florida. He was asked if he missed the snow.
"I do not miss the snow, no. I don't miss the cold. I like the warmth," Donovan said. "I like New York like right around near July, September. August. Those months are good."
UP NEXT
Thunder: Visit Toronto on Wednesday, trying to earn a split of the season series.
Nets: Visit Knicks on Thursday. Brooklyn beat New York 120-112 at home on Sunday.
Comments