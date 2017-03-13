Sports

March 13, 2017 9:56 PM

Monday’s Modesto area high school, college and local trap shooting results

Basketball

High School Boys

CIF NorCal semifinals

All games today, 7 p.m. unless noted

DIVISION IV

No. 4 Central Catholic (26-7) at No. 1 Palma (24-4)

No. 3 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (25-7) at No. 2 Lick-Wilmerding (26-8)

High School Girls

CIF NorCal semifinals

All games today, 7 p.m. unless noted

DIVISION I

No. 9 Folsom (27-4) at No. 4 Oak Ridge (22-10)

No. 3 Heritage (27-5) at No. 2 McClatchy (29-4)

DIVISION V

No. 4 Argonaut (27-4) at No. 1 Eastside College Prep (20-8)

No. 14 Mt. Shasta (26-5) at No. 2 Woodside Priory (20-9)

Baseball

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 12, Johansen 1

Beyer

214

212

12

9

2

Johansen

000

100

2

1

2

Chase Fetzer and Shannon Robinson (5). Andrew Gallo. WP - Fetzer. LP - Gallo.

Beyer (2-2, 1-0 MMC) – Tyler Orique 1-3 (3B), Trevor Ravelli 1-3 (run), Andrew Enwiya 2-3 (RBI, 2 runs, ), T.J Wheeler 1-2 (run), Fetzer 1-2 (RBI, run), Mason Fontana 1-2 (RBI, run), Austin Schott 1-3 (run), Mathew Scott 1-1.

Johansen (0- 1 MMC) – Vincent Ford 1-2, Efrain Solano (run).

Gregori 11, Downey 0 (5 innings)

Downey

000

00

0

3

3

Gregori

110

9x

11

11

1

Braden Plaa; Trester (4); Oliver (5) and Oliver. AJ MacCaughtry (CG) and Matt Dallas, Jordan Heiny (5). WP – MacCaughtry. LP – Plaa.

Gregori (5-0, 1-0 MMC) –Tyler Vandemark 2-3; Zach McCoy 3-3 (3 RBIs); Matt Dallas 2-3 (2 RBIs); Colton MacCaughtry 1-3 (2 RBIs); Brandon Pasion 1-3 (3 RBIs).

Downey (1-5, 0-1 MMC) – Plaa 1-2, Rodriguez 1-3, Trammell 1-2.

Modesto 8, Davis 2

Modesto

100

304

0

8

7

1

Davis

101

000

0

2

4

5

Carlos Castillo, Evan Klump (6) and Eddie Flores, Cui Arellano (6); Rodriguez, Gulley (5), Sutton (7) and Buckles. WP – Castillo. LP – Rodriguez.

Modesto (2-4, 1-0 MMC) – Trent Prokes (2 RBIs); Klump (2 RBIs); Tyler Shafer 2-3.

Softball

College

Big 8 Conference

Game 1 (From Saturday)

Cosumnes 21, Modesto JC 2 (5)

Cosumnes

1140

15

21

22

1

Modesto JC

200

00

2

3

1

Consumes River – C Martinez (HR, 3 runs), M Rodriguez 4-4 (4 RBIs, 4 runs), Beatty 4-5 (7 RBIs, 3 runs).

Modesto JC – H Prater (run), A Flores (run), E Persons (2 RBIs),

Game 2 (From Saturday)

Modesto JC 6, Cosumnes 3

Cosumnes

021

000

0

3

11

4

Modesto

104

010

x

6

8

1

Consumes River – M Rodriguez 2-4 (2 RBIs), T. Ford 2-4 (RBI).

Modesto JC – H Prater 3-4 (RB1), E Persons 1-3 (2 RBIs).

Tennis

College Women

Non-conference (Late Sunday)

#22 Aca. of Art 8, Stanislaus 1

Singles – Monika Stanikova (AAU) d. Cassidy Ferrell 6-3, 6-3; Jaella Conway (STAN) d. Mariacristina Andrisani 6-7, 6-1, 10-8; Klara Thell-Lenntorp (AAU) d. J'Ana Diamond 6-1, 6-3; Alma Thell-Lenntorp (AAU) d. Ebone Qualls 6-1, 6-1; Paula Alcantara (AAU) d. Sooni Seul 6-0, 6-0; Taisiia Andrieieva (AAU) d. Kristi Van Diver 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles – Alma Thell-Lenntorp/Klara Thell-Lenntorp (AAU) d. Cassidy Ferrell/Jaella Conway 8-6; Annika Schneider-Mariacristina Andrisani (AAU) d. J'Ana Diamond/Ebone Qualls 8-5; Monika Stanikova/Paula Alcantara (AAU) d. Sooni Seul-Kristi Van Diver 8-3.

Records – Stanislaus State (2-4).

High School

Valley Oak League

Manteca 9, Lathrop 0

Singles – Solman Aniss (M) d. Chad Hoang 6-2, 6-0; Si Hao Tang (M) d. Nick Licea 6-0, 6-0; Yok Eyh Ma (M) d. Brendon Tabofunda 6-0, 6-1; Yok Whai Ma (M) d. TJ Asuncion 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Poncini (M) d. Askat Giri 6-0, 6-1; DeAngelo Caldera (M) d. Zach Attiya 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles – Dhillon Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. Alfonso Belangel/Justin Barber 6-0, 6-1; Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzeles (M) d. Lenard Gacutan/John Abapo 6-0, 6-0; Robert Foo/Niko Plares (M) d. Mohamed Moustafa/Lance Maranoc 6-0, 6-0.

Records – Manteca (5-6, 3-0 VOL).

Trap Shooting

Central Valley Trap League

Late Sunday

Singles (25/25) – Art Machado – Turlock Souza Hay Too; Clint Freeman – Sun Mountain ET Abatement; Darrell Thompson – substituting for Escalon Souza Hay; DJ Mello – Los Banos Busting Clays; Doug Jeffers – Los Banos Hooters Shooters; Dwight Lerno – Lazy SB; Gary Bettencourt, Jr – Escalon Souza Hay; Heath Brower – Mariposa Alarm & Video; Jason Nelson – Livermore Outlaws; Jim Hopman – Troy Guenthart Construction; Lana Robinson – Hunt’s Water Services 2; Luke Kiss – Oakdale Hot Wads; Michael Guitterez – Lazy SB; Mike Kissinger – Fresno Wannabees; Randy Brillhart – Mariposa Fish & Game Numb Nuts; Rick Bradley – Waterford ET Abatement; Ricky Modrell – Motherlode Gun Club; Ronnie Hammonds – Turlock Souza Hay Too; Tim Doty – Motherlode Gun Club; Troy Guenthart – Troy Guenthart Construction.

Handicap (50 possible) – Ronnie Hammonds 49, Turlock Souza Hay Too; Ed Sojourner 48, Old Fisherman’s Club Bird Dogs; Jim Hayes 48, Waterford ET Abatement; JJ Musick 48, Escalon Souza Hay; Michael Guitterez 48, Lazy SB; Rick Bradley 48, Waterford ET Abatement; Ron Souza 48, Escalon Souza Hay; Shane Azevedo 47, Oakdale Hot Wads.

Doubles (50) – Jack Oliver 49, Hunt’s Water Services; Keith Castro 49, Motherlode Gun Club; Bill Green 48, Turlock Souza Hay Too; DJ Mello 47, Los Banos Busting Clays; Heath Brower 47, Mariposa Alarm & Video; Jake Smith 47, Lazy SB.

Indidual Scores – Michael Guitterez 119, Lazy SB; Bill Green 118, Turlock Souza Hay Too; JJ Musick 118, Escalon Souza Hay; Ed Sojourner 117, Old Fisherman’s Club Bird Dogs; Rick Bradley 117, Waterford ET Abatement.

Team Scores – Turlock Souza Hay Too 562; Waterford ET Abatement 554; Escalon Souza Hay 553.

