Monday’s Modesto area high school, college and local trap shooting results

CIF NorCal semifinals
All games today, 7 p.m. unless noted
DIVISION IV
No. 4 Central Catholic (26-7) at No. 1 Palma (24-4)
No. 3 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (25-7) at No. 2 Lick-Wilmerding (26-8)
High School Girls
CIF NorCal semifinals
All games today, 7 p.m. unless noted
DIVISION I
No. 9 Folsom (27-4) at No. 4 Oak Ridge (22-10)
No. 3 Heritage (27-5) at No. 2 McClatchy (29-4)
DIVISION V
No. 4 Argonaut (27-4) at No. 1 Eastside College Prep (20-8)
No. 14 Mt. Shasta (26-5) at No. 2 Woodside Priory (20-9)
Baseball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 12, Johansen 1
Beyer
214
212
—
12
9
2
Johansen
000
100
—
2
1
2
Chase Fetzer and Shannon Robinson (5). Andrew Gallo. WP - Fetzer. LP - Gallo.
Beyer (2-2, 1-0 MMC) – Tyler Orique 1-3 (3B), Trevor Ravelli 1-3 (run), Andrew Enwiya 2-3 (RBI, 2 runs, ), T.J Wheeler 1-2 (run), Fetzer 1-2 (RBI, run), Mason Fontana 1-2 (RBI, run), Austin Schott 1-3 (run), Mathew Scott 1-1.
Johansen (0- 1 MMC) – Vincent Ford 1-2, Efrain Solano (run).
Gregori 11, Downey 0 (5 innings)
Downey
000
00
—
0
3
3
Gregori
110
9x
—
11
11
1
Braden Plaa; Trester (4); Oliver (5) and Oliver. AJ MacCaughtry (CG) and Matt Dallas, Jordan Heiny (5). WP – MacCaughtry. LP – Plaa.
Gregori (5-0, 1-0 MMC) –Tyler Vandemark 2-3; Zach McCoy 3-3 (3 RBIs); Matt Dallas 2-3 (2 RBIs); Colton MacCaughtry 1-3 (2 RBIs); Brandon Pasion 1-3 (3 RBIs).
Downey (1-5, 0-1 MMC) – Plaa 1-2, Rodriguez 1-3, Trammell 1-2.
Modesto 8, Davis 2
Modesto
100
304
0
—
8
7
1
Davis
101
000
0
—
2
4
5
Carlos Castillo, Evan Klump (6) and Eddie Flores, Cui Arellano (6); Rodriguez, Gulley (5), Sutton (7) and Buckles. WP – Castillo. LP – Rodriguez.
Modesto (2-4, 1-0 MMC) – Trent Prokes (2 RBIs); Klump (2 RBIs); Tyler Shafer 2-3.
Softball
College
Big 8 Conference
Game 1 (From Saturday)
Cosumnes 21, Modesto JC 2 (5)
Cosumnes
1140
15
—
21
22
1
Modesto JC
200
00
—
2
3
1
Consumes River – C Martinez (HR, 3 runs), M Rodriguez 4-4 (4 RBIs, 4 runs), Beatty 4-5 (7 RBIs, 3 runs).
Modesto JC – H Prater (run), A Flores (run), E Persons (2 RBIs),
Game 2 (From Saturday)
Modesto JC 6, Cosumnes 3
Cosumnes
021
000
0
—
3
11
4
Modesto
104
010
x
—
6
8
1
Consumes River – M Rodriguez 2-4 (2 RBIs), T. Ford 2-4 (RBI).
Modesto JC – H Prater 3-4 (RB1), E Persons 1-3 (2 RBIs).
Tennis
College Women
Non-conference (Late Sunday)
#22 Aca. of Art 8, Stanislaus 1
Singles – Monika Stanikova (AAU) d. Cassidy Ferrell 6-3, 6-3; Jaella Conway (STAN) d. Mariacristina Andrisani 6-7, 6-1, 10-8; Klara Thell-Lenntorp (AAU) d. J'Ana Diamond 6-1, 6-3; Alma Thell-Lenntorp (AAU) d. Ebone Qualls 6-1, 6-1; Paula Alcantara (AAU) d. Sooni Seul 6-0, 6-0; Taisiia Andrieieva (AAU) d. Kristi Van Diver 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles – Alma Thell-Lenntorp/Klara Thell-Lenntorp (AAU) d. Cassidy Ferrell/Jaella Conway 8-6; Annika Schneider-Mariacristina Andrisani (AAU) d. J'Ana Diamond/Ebone Qualls 8-5; Monika Stanikova/Paula Alcantara (AAU) d. Sooni Seul-Kristi Van Diver 8-3.
Records – Stanislaus State (2-4).
High School
Valley Oak League
Manteca 9, Lathrop 0
Singles – Solman Aniss (M) d. Chad Hoang 6-2, 6-0; Si Hao Tang (M) d. Nick Licea 6-0, 6-0; Yok Eyh Ma (M) d. Brendon Tabofunda 6-0, 6-1; Yok Whai Ma (M) d. TJ Asuncion 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Poncini (M) d. Askat Giri 6-0, 6-1; DeAngelo Caldera (M) d. Zach Attiya 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles – Dhillon Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. Alfonso Belangel/Justin Barber 6-0, 6-1; Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzeles (M) d. Lenard Gacutan/John Abapo 6-0, 6-0; Robert Foo/Niko Plares (M) d. Mohamed Moustafa/Lance Maranoc 6-0, 6-0.
Records – Manteca (5-6, 3-0 VOL).
Trap Shooting
Central Valley Trap League
Late Sunday
Singles (25/25) – Art Machado – Turlock Souza Hay Too; Clint Freeman – Sun Mountain ET Abatement; Darrell Thompson – substituting for Escalon Souza Hay; DJ Mello – Los Banos Busting Clays; Doug Jeffers – Los Banos Hooters Shooters; Dwight Lerno – Lazy SB; Gary Bettencourt, Jr – Escalon Souza Hay; Heath Brower – Mariposa Alarm & Video; Jason Nelson – Livermore Outlaws; Jim Hopman – Troy Guenthart Construction; Lana Robinson – Hunt’s Water Services 2; Luke Kiss – Oakdale Hot Wads; Michael Guitterez – Lazy SB; Mike Kissinger – Fresno Wannabees; Randy Brillhart – Mariposa Fish & Game Numb Nuts; Rick Bradley – Waterford ET Abatement; Ricky Modrell – Motherlode Gun Club; Ronnie Hammonds – Turlock Souza Hay Too; Tim Doty – Motherlode Gun Club; Troy Guenthart – Troy Guenthart Construction.
Handicap (50 possible) – Ronnie Hammonds 49, Turlock Souza Hay Too; Ed Sojourner 48, Old Fisherman’s Club Bird Dogs; Jim Hayes 48, Waterford ET Abatement; JJ Musick 48, Escalon Souza Hay; Michael Guitterez 48, Lazy SB; Rick Bradley 48, Waterford ET Abatement; Ron Souza 48, Escalon Souza Hay; Shane Azevedo 47, Oakdale Hot Wads.
Doubles (50) – Jack Oliver 49, Hunt’s Water Services; Keith Castro 49, Motherlode Gun Club; Bill Green 48, Turlock Souza Hay Too; DJ Mello 47, Los Banos Busting Clays; Heath Brower 47, Mariposa Alarm & Video; Jake Smith 47, Lazy SB.
Indidual Scores – Michael Guitterez 119, Lazy SB; Bill Green 118, Turlock Souza Hay Too; JJ Musick 118, Escalon Souza Hay; Ed Sojourner 117, Old Fisherman’s Club Bird Dogs; Rick Bradley 117, Waterford ET Abatement.
Team Scores – Turlock Souza Hay Too 562; Waterford ET Abatement 554; Escalon Souza Hay 553.
