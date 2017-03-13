Raiders sign All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson

The Oakland Raiders have agreed on a contract with All-Pro kick returner and speedy receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
Patterson became the second free agent to sign with Oakland on Monday. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse finalized his deal earlier in the day.
Patterson is a former first-round pick by Minnesota in 2013. He caught only 132 passes in four seasons with the Vikings, but is one of the most dangerous kickoff returners in the game. He averages 30.4 yards per return with five TDs in his career, including one at Oakland in 2015.
The Raiders last returned a kick for a touchdown in 2011, when Jacoby Ford did it against Cleveland.
Comments