March 12, 2017 8:16 PM

Norwegian hockey teams play record 8 overtime periods

The Associated Press
HAMAR, Norway

Joakim Jensen finally ended what is believed to be the longest game in hockey history, scoring in the eighth overtime in the Norwegian League playoffs.

More than 8 1/2 hours after the game started — and after 217 minutes, 14 seconds of play — Jensen broke through to give the Storhamar Dragons a 2-1 victory over the Sparta Warriors early Monday morning. The game ended at 2:32 a.m.

In the longest game in NHL, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in a 1936 Staney Cup final game on Mud Bruneteau's goal at 16:30 of the sixth overtime.

Storhamar leads the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 3-2.

