March 11, 2017 11:05 PM

UC Davis men earn first trip to NCAA Tournament

By Joseph D’Hippolito

Special to The Bee

ANAHEIM

UC Davis earned its first berth in the NCAA Tournament by beating UC Irvine 50-47 in the Big West Conference championship game Saturday night at Honda Center.

The second-seeded Aggies (22-12) won their first postseason tournament since joining Division I in 2004-05.

Brynton Lemar scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the final 3:56. Chima Moneke finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and was named the tournament’s MVP, joining Lemar on the all-tournament team.

Luke Nelson led the top-seeded Anteaters (21-14) with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Irvine won the Big West regular-season championship.

In the women’s final, second-seeded Long Beach State earned an NCAA berth by beating fourth-seeded UC Santa Barbara 56-55.

