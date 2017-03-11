Sharon Springs-Wallace County wins Kansas 1A-DII title

Levi Johnson had 24 points and seven rebounds, Trever Medina added 19 points and Sharon Springs-Wallace County rallied in the second half to beat Hartford 69-54 in the Kansas boys 1A-DII state title game.
Gabriel Klinge added 11 points and Grady Hammer had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (20-6), who trailed 30-27 at the break before using a 15-6 third quarter to seize control.
They outscored the Jaguars 27-18 in the fourth to put the game away.
Danen Kistner had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Hartford (20-6). Justice Kemmerer and Dalen Kistner added 11 points apiece.
