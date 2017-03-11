Huntington beats Buckhannon-Upshur for Class AAA title

Jordyn Dawson had 28 points and 12 rebounds as top-seeded Huntington beat No. 2 Buckhannon-Upshur 72-54 for the girls Class AAA championship Saturday night.
She had plenty of help along the way.
Mariah Harmon added 19 points and Alexia Sheffield had 14 for Huntington (25-3), which won 11 straight to end the season.
The Highlanders went on a 10-0 run to take a 56-44 lead in the fourth quarter after Buckhannon-Upshur had pulled to within two.
Most of the scoring damage was done at the free throw line, but it was three consecutive steals that fueled the run.
Huntington had just two field goals in the final 5:38, but went 21 of 24 at the free throw line during that stretch.
Buckhannon-Upshur (24-4) was led by Makayla Robinson's 24 points.
The victory gave Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas, in his 21st year at Huntington, his second state title. He won his first in 2000.
Comments