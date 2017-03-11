Kankakee Bishop McNamara wins 2A boys 3rd place

Kankakee Bishop McNamara dominated the offensive boards, scored 18 second-chance points and overcame a dismal shooting night to beat Monticello, 58-53, to capture third place in Class 2A at Saturday's IHSA boys state basketball championships.
Chris Bell scored 16 points, Dylan Post had 15 and Woodrow Hubbard added 10 for the Fightin' Irish.
The Irish (26-8) grabbed 16 offensive rebounds but shot just 42 percent on the night.
Isiah Florey scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists for Monticello (23-8). Calvin Fisher, who entered the weekend averaging 16 points a game, scored just nine against McNamara. The Sages got 11 points, six rebounds three assists and three blocks form Luke Stokowski and 10 points and five rebounds from Johnny Dawson.
The Sages held a 5-point, third-quarter lead but the Irish wrestled the lead with a 17-9 run.
McNamara's A.J. Barnes led all players with nine rebounds.
