News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Buy Photos
Search Archives
News
News
Politics
Local News
Crime
Nob Hill Ct. Homicides
Bee Investigator
Education
Turlock
Oakdale
California News
Water & Drought
Nation & World
Columnists & Blogs
Jeff Jardine
Kevin Valine
Ken Carlson
Nan Austin
Patty Guerra
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School
High School Football
High School Athletes
College
Ron Agostini
Outdoors
Camps, clinics listings
Pro Sports
NFL
MLB
Giants
A's
49ers
Raiders
NBA
Politics
Politics
Business
Business
Biz Beat
Agriculture
Employment News
Real Estate
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Pets
Travel
Worship Directory
Entertainment
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV News
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Pat Clark
Marijke Rowland
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
National Issues
State Issues
Submit a Letter
Mike Dunbar
Community Voices
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituary Ad
Local Deals
dealsaver
Shopping
Coupons
Featured Advertisers
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Special Sections
360 Degrees of Living
See Legal Notices
Sports
March 11, 2017 4:20 PM
Modesto-area college sports schedule for Sunday, March 12, 2017
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Baseball
Noon
– Stanislaus State at San Francisco State (DH)
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:04
Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport
Pause
2:29
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
1:06
Sonora Celtic Faire
0:52
Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School
1:10
Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out
0:32
Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling
3:49
Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco
0:43
Three people killed in Merced County crash
0:26
Fatal shooting in Turlock
2:14
Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
15 hours ago
Track season accelerates with county meet
1:03
15 hours ago
Track season accelerates with county meet
5:03
2 days ago
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: NorCal basketball playoffs
2:21
3 days ago
Central Catholic opens NorCals with easy win
View more video
Sports
Double duty: MC’s Warwick, in basketball mode, rocks county track
Beyer hopes slow and steady will beat Moreau Catholic in NorCals
Barry, NBA Hall of Famer, will speak at 50th OAA dinner
Turlock, Oakdale open Pedretti tourney with extra-inning wins
Cousins looms, but Hoyer’s not sweating his choice of 49ers
Sports Videos
Comments