Sports

March 11, 2017 3:11 AM

Sydney FC still on cusp of clinching 1st place in A-League

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

Sydney FC will have to wait another few weeks before clinching first place in Australia's A-League.

Sydney did its part on Friday when Filip Holosko scored his seventh goal of the season in Sydney's 1-0 win over Central Coast. That extended Sydney's lead to 14 points with four rounds remaining.

But the second-placed Melbourne Victory beat Perth Glory 4-1 Saturday to again reduce the deficit to 11 points — 56 points to 45 — and remain with a mathematical chance of catching Sydney with four rounds to go before the playoffs.

There were only two matches on the weekend due to a split round in the schedule, and Sydney and the Victory have next weekend off.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Track season accelerates with county meet

View more video

Sports Videos