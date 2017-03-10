Sports

March 10, 2017 7:46 PM

Schroder's 26 points lift Hawks past Raptors, 105-99

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, including 13 in the final period, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 105-99 on Friday night to pull closer in the race for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 28 points. He became the first player to score 11,000 points with the Raptors.

Atlanta won the season series 2-1 and would win a head-to-head tiebreaker if needed to determine a playoff position. Toronto is fourth in the East, two games ahead of the Hawks.

Paul Millsap had 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 for Atlanta.

