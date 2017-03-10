NHL Capsules

2:21 Central Catholic opens NorCals with easy win Pause

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash