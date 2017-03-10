Arkansas Baptist takes Class 4A title over Pea Ridge

Isaac McBride and Connor Vanover each scored 20 points, and Vanover had 11 rebounds, as Arkansas Baptist beat Pea Ridge on Friday for the Arkansas Class 4A high school basketball title.
Kobe Rose had given Pea Ridge (32-3) a 47-45 lead on a 3-pointer with 5:26 left. Dylan Hogan tied the game with two free throws a half-minute later, then McBride stole the ball and hit a jumper to put Arkansas Baptist up by two. Hogan added a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run. Pea Ridge didn't score again until there was a half-minute left.
Joey Hall scored 16 points for Pea Ridge while Rose finished with 11.
Hogan scored 11 for Arkansas Baptist (31-4).
