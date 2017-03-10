Sports

March 10, 2017 4:21 PM

Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, March 11, 2017

Baseball

10 a.m. – Buhach Colony vs. Redwood at Central High, Fresno Christian at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Fresno, Dixon at Calaveras

Predretti Tournament

11 a.m. – Lodi at Turlock, Modesto at Pitman, Sonora vs. Oakdale at Pedretti

2:30 p.m. – Lodi vs. Sonora at Turlock

3 p.m. – Sierra at Gregori

Swimming

TBA – Gregori, Modesto, Beyer, Turlock, Pitman, Golden Valley, Ceres at Johansen Relays; Downey at Oakdale March Madness

Softball

TBA – Gregori, Modesto, Downey, Beyer, Turlock, Golden Valley, Merced, Pitman, Patterson, Central Valley, Sierra, Big Valley Christian, Pacheco, Atwater at Waterford Tournament (Rainbow Fields); Ceres, Oakdale, Kimball, Calaveras, Amador at St. Mary’s Tournament

Track and field

9 a.m. – Merced, Golden Valley at Merced County Championships at Golden Valley High

Boys volleyball

TBA – Ceres, Big Valley Christian at Golden Valley Tournament

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: NorCal basketball playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos