Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, March 11, 2017

Baseball
10 a.m. – Buhach Colony vs. Redwood at Central High, Fresno Christian at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Fresno, Dixon at Calaveras
Predretti Tournament
11 a.m. – Lodi at Turlock, Modesto at Pitman, Sonora vs. Oakdale at Pedretti
2:30 p.m. – Lodi vs. Sonora at Turlock
3 p.m. – Sierra at Gregori
Swimming
TBA – Gregori, Modesto, Beyer, Turlock, Pitman, Golden Valley, Ceres at Johansen Relays; Downey at Oakdale March Madness
Softball
TBA – Gregori, Modesto, Downey, Beyer, Turlock, Golden Valley, Merced, Pitman, Patterson, Central Valley, Sierra, Big Valley Christian, Pacheco, Atwater at Waterford Tournament (Rainbow Fields); Ceres, Oakdale, Kimball, Calaveras, Amador at St. Mary’s Tournament
Track and field
9 a.m. – Merced, Golden Valley at Merced County Championships at Golden Valley High
Boys volleyball
TBA – Ceres, Big Valley Christian at Golden Valley Tournament
