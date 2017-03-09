Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local golf results

LOCAL
Basketball
High school boys
CIF NorCal Championships
Division I - Round 1
James Logan 83, Modesto Christian 60
Division II - Round 1
Beyer 68, Mountain View 56
Saturday-Round II
No. 6 Beyer at No. 3 Moreau Catholic, 6 p.m.
Division III - Round 1
Foothill 73, Manteca 68
Division IV - Round 1
Central Catholic 85, Kerman 59
Ripon 57, Corning 50
Saturday-Round II
No. 11 Ripon at No. 3 St Patrick-St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Half Moon Bay at No. 4 Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Division V - Round 1
Argonaut 69, St. Benard’s 38
Head-Royce 71, Ripon Christian 54
Saturday-Round II
No. 8 Argonaut at No. 1 St. Francis, 6 p.m.
High school girls
CIF NorCal Championships
(Late Wednesday)
Division II - Round 1
Modesto Christian 70, Acalanes 41
Saturday-Round II
No. 6 Modesto Christian at No. 3 Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Division V - Round 1
Eastside College Prep 73, Ripon Christian 15
Argonaut 74, Upper Lake 44
San Joaquin Memorial 51, Mariposa County 39
Baseball
High School
Non conference
Manteca 6, Downey 0
Downey
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Manteca
000
330
x
—
6
5
0
Kyle Rachels, Andrew Brunn (6) and Ferrin Manuleleua, Isaac Maldonado (7). Bret Neves, Plaa (4), Brandon Oliver (5) and Trammel; WP – Rachels. LP – Plaa.
Manteca (4-1) – Alex Gouveia (RBI; 2 runs); Rachels 2-3 (2 RBIs, run); Manuleleua (RBI).
Big Valley 6, Waterford 4
Big Valley
002
031
0
—
6
6
2
Waterford
010
102
0
—
4
8
2
Jarred Thompson, Zach Copland (7) and Cole Franks. M. Vivo, L.Keeney (5), M. Erickson, (7), and A. Perez. WP – Thompson. LP – Vivo.
Big Valley Christian (3-3) – Brian Scheg 2-4 (RBI), Tyler Meyer 2-4 (2 RBIs), Cole Franks 2-4.
Wateford – M. Bombgardner 2-3, D. Staley 2-2, T. Yates 2-3 (RBI).
Hughson 3, Johansen 2
Hughson
021
000
0
—
3
6
0
Johansen
000
002
0
—
2
6
2
Trace Thomas, Justin Watkins (5), and Colin Miller. Elias Gray, Jimmy Basham (4), Dylan Plunk (5), and Ford Vincent. WP – Thomas. LP – Gray.
Hughson (4-2) – Trace Thomas 1-2 (2 runs); Seth Garza 1-2 (RBI, run); Colin Miller 2-3 (2 RBIs); Armando Espitia 1-2.
Johansen (1-3) – Isaac Smith 2-3 (run); Elias Gray 1-1 (RBI); Dylan Plunk 1-1; Ford Vincent (run); Jimmy Basham 1-3; Elijah Knight 1-3.
JV – Hughson- 18 Johansen- 2
Pedretti Tournament
Turlock 4, Sonora 3 (8 innings)
Sonora
200
001
00
—
3
7
2
Turlock
100
010
11
—
4
6
3
Cameron Martin, Bobby Martinez (6) and Mike Mirza, Tyler Soderstrom (8). Austin Johnson, Logan Boone (5), John Gilespie (5) and Lee. WP – Bobby Martinez (1-0). LP – John Gilespie.
Turlock (2-0) – Chris Steeley 2-4 (RBI); Casey Carr (RBI); Mason King (RBI).,
Sonora – Braden Hobbs 2-4.
Sierra 3, Modesto 1
Sierra
001
101
0
—
3
11
0
Modesto
000
100
x
—
1
5
1
Peterson, Bagley (5) and Pina. Carlos Castillo, Evan Klump (6) and Eddie Flores.
Sierra (3-1) – Chase Sperbeck 3-4 (2 runs, HR); Jesse Babauta 3-4.
Modesto – RJ Soria (RBI).
Golf
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 237, Davis 277
at Creekside (par 36)
Modesto (1-1) – Michael Days 42, Michael Lawlor 42, Nathaniel Tsai 49, Chase Rodriquez 52, John Yao 52, PJ Sandhu 64.
Davis (0-2) – Aaron Diyal 52, Brady Wilson 52, Anthony Chang 55, Christina Twist 56, Adalan Salinas 62.
Gregori 188, Beyer 233
at Muni (par 35)
Gregori (2-0 MMC) – Ricardo Diaz 36, Chris Ebster 37, Michael Doll 37, K.J.Dieker 38, Ethan Hardy 40.
Beyer (1-1 MMC) – Scotty Lucas 40, Ethan Zapien 45, Brady Smith 48, Noah Haynes 50, Jacob Bogdon 50.
(Late Wednesday)
Gregori 193, Enochs 243
at Creekside (par 36)
Gregori (1-0 MMC) - Chris Ebster 36, Ricardo Diaz 37, Ethan Hardy 39, Michael Doll 40, K.J. Dieker 41
Enochs (0-1 MMC) - Alex Larsen 43, Sody Veras 44, Nick Cox 51, Nicko Navarro 55, Zaya Ismail 55.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 208, Weston Ranch 288
at Muni (par 35)
Central Catholic (1-1, 1-1 VOL) – Michael Kelley 35, Nick O’Brien 37, Tyler Ward 38, Matt Brooks 41, Ryan Herrera 57.
Weston Ranch (0-2, 0-2 VOL) – Austin Thao 39, Lorenzo Galfo 43, Justin Ordner 58, Eduardo Munoz 74, Alejandro Diaz (no score).
Local Women
Spring Creek CC Women
1st Flight – Low Gross: Patti Rodrick 85. 1st Low Net (tie): Donna Tomlinson 75, Jan Blasquez 75.
2nd Flight – Low Gross: Mary Whitaker 102. 1st Low Net: Jean Fogg 75.
3rd Flight – Low Gross: Adeline Schaapman 104. 1st Low Net: Vi Hartley 74.
Turlock Golf & Country Club
1st Flight – Lupe Gamez 71, Jeanie Harcksen 72, Karen Hoch 73.
2nd Flight – Ethel Goiburn 75, Lorraine Gonsalves 79, Alice Pollard 80.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club
18 Hole Ladies
Low Net - Blind Draw
1st Flight – Bonnie Booker 70, Virginia Whitworth 71, Claudia Matthys 77, Andrea Skonovd, Pat Briscoe 78.
2nd Flight – Beth Bruegger 71, Bev Noe, Pat Miller, Charlene Banducci 76.
3rd Flight – Jan Ballard, Sandi Dempster 73, Sheila Mihelich, Lue O'Brien, Sharon Jackson 77.
Closest to the Pin – #12-Charlene Banducci 26'6".
Dryden Ladies
Four Women, 2 Best Ball
1st – Susie Williams (with three blind draws) 105.
2nd – Cindy Klevmyer, Joann Adams, Shirley Keyser, Erlinda Martinez 111.
Chip Ins – Marilyn Cochran, Erlinda Martinez, Shirley Keyser.
Closet to Pin – #8-Erlinda Martinez 13'; Linda Curtis 15' 2".
Softball
St. Mary’s Tournament (Late Thursday)
Downey 11, Delhi 0 (3 innings)
Delhi
000
—
0
1
2
Downey
632
—
11
9
0
Meriado and Valdez. Amber Walsh and Hailey Viscovich. WP – Walsh (1-0). LP – Meriado.
Delhi – Meriado 1-2.
Downey (1-1) – Jenaya Vasquez-Aguirre 2-3 (2 runs); Deja Acosta 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs); Amber Walsh 1-1 (RBI, 2 runs); Hailey Viscovich 2-2 (2 runs), Amber Moore 1-2 (2 runs), Samantha Smedshammer 2-2 (5 RBIs, run, HR); Grace Christian 1-2.
Tennis
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 7, Beyer 2
Singles – Sohun Panchcal (E) d. Johnathan Hoyt 6-0, 6-0; Brian Pham (E) d. Jason Leung 6-1, 6-0; George Dominise (E) d. Daiki Yamazaki 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Vaneet Chand 6-0, 6-1; Anthony Gomez (E) d. Jed-Kyle Ramirez 6-1, 6-1; Peter Palombi (B) d. Deepan Patel 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles – Ashton Tutorow/Kyle Amaral (B) d. Sam Koester/Alex Walters 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4; Alex Cuevas/Sahil Sanghera (E) d. Vinal Chand/Lars Paulson 6-2, 7-5. Alexis Vigil/Jose Duarte (E) d. Lev Grinman/Jose Cardenas 6-2, 6-1.
Records – Beyer (1-3 MMC), Enochs (3-0 MMC).
Gregori 9, Davis 0
Singles – Ken Whang (G) d. Jun Lin Zhu 6-0, 6-2; Cole Whang (G) d. Logan Brownlee 6-3, 6-0; Ethan Switzer (G) d. Ronny Ismael 6-0, 6-0; Ian Felton (G) d. Jonathan Zeng 6-2, 6-0; Thai Nguyen (G) d. Anthony Berrios 6-0, 6-0; Emilio Takenaga (G) d. Michael Rascon 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles – Jake Lynch/Roel Dahuya (G) d. Christian Romo/Kenneth Fabela 6-0, 6-0; Alex Jensen/Mahil Harben (G) d. Eduardo Alcaraz/Dustin Hiatt 6-0, 6-0; Shengkai Su/Aron Tan (G) d. Ivan Moreno/Noe Miranda 6-0, 6-0.
Records – Gregori (3-0 MMC); Davis (0-3 MMC).
