Doolittle's 24 points leads Earle to Class 2A boys title

Travonta Doolittle scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead Earle to back-to-back Class 2A Boys state championships with an 81-62 victory over Marked Tree on Thursday night.
The title is the fifth since 2008 for the Bulldogs (29-5), who have won nine championships overall.
Dontrell Johnson added 16 points, BJ Murray 15 and Gerry Bohanon 12 for Earle, which led 38-25 at halftime and shot 67.4 percent (31 of 46) in the win.
Markel Perry-Washington and Colby Malone led Marked Tree (28-11) with 15 points each, while Paul Coleman added 11 in the loss.
