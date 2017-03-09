Spurs' Parker, Ginobili, Anderson out vs. Thunder

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson sat out the San Antonio Spurs' game Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Spurs made the announcement on their Twitter account.
Parker, a starting point guard who averages 10.4 points and 4.7 assists, has back stiffness. Anderson, a shooting guard and small forward who usually comes off the bench, has a right knee sprain. Ginobili, a reserve shooting guard who averages 7.8 points, was rested.
The Spurs have won nine straight heading into the matchup with the Thunder, and are 1 1/2 games behind the Golden State Warriors in the race for the best record in the NBA. San Antonio is coming off a 114-104 win over Sacramento on Wednesday night.
Comments