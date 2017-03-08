Wednesday’s Modesto area high school and local results

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
CIF State Championships
Division I - Round 1
No. 14 Modesto Christian at No. 3 James Logan, late
Division II - Round 1
No. 6 Beyer 68, No. 11 Mountain View 56
Division III - Round 1
No. 12 Foothill 73, No. 5 Manteca 68
Division IV - Round 1
No. 4 Central Catholic 85, No. 13 Kerman 59
No. 11 Ripon 57, No. 6 Corning 50
Division V - Round 1
No. 9 St. Bernard’s at No. 8 Argonaut, late
No. 4 Head-Royce 71, No. 13 Ripon Christian 54
Beyer 68, Mountain View 57
Mnt. View
12
11
18
15
—
56
Beyer
22
19
13
14
—
68
Beyer (23-9) - Brian Perry 18, DeAngelo Dancer 14, Brandon Gray 8, Dom Dancer 7, Kris Fore 6, Ben Polack 6, Dylan Weitmer 6, Jaden Cobb 3. Totals: 17, 7-13, 68.
Mountain View (22-6) - Eugene Liao 26, Sam Tobin 9, Matthew McTighe 8, Ade Parker 5, Tommy Resnick 5, Steven Lim 2, Colin Dickerson 1, Manual Mosley 0. Totals: 21, 5-6, 56.
3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 9 (Perry 4, De. Dancer 2, Cobb, Do. Dancer, Gray), Mountian View 3 (Parker, Resnick, Tobin). Team Fouls: Beyer 10, Mountain View 10. Technical Fouls: Parker (MV). Fouled Out: None.
Foothill 73, Manteca 68
Foothill
14
20
15
24
—
73
Manteca
19
10
11
28
—
68
Foothill (21-9) - Carter Smith 12, Thurman Knowles 10, Patrick Blake 9, Brandon Gentles 19, Jared Foster 8, Danny Jensen 11, Johnny Cruz 2. Totals: 17, 7-13, 68.
Manteca (24-7) - Dwight Young 20, Gino Campiotti 12, Tydus Verhoeven 17, Jorge Cedano 5, Matthew Ender 10, Justin Kakala 4. Totals: 21, 5-6, 56.
Central Catholic 85, Kerman 59
Kerman
15
16
17
11
—
59
Cen. Cath.
26
23
18
18
—
85
Central Catholic (25-7) - Jarred Rice 27, Amrit Dhaliwal 19, Cooper Wilson 13, Conor Fenton 8, Dayton Magana 6, Malcolm Clayton 4, Daron Bland 4, Emilio Guajardo 2, Nick Sani 2. Totals: 35, 9-10, 85.
Kerman (23-9) - David Rico 17, Daniel Rico 10, Ezrah Mendrin 9, Jacob Shubin 8, Lupe Puentes 7, Hector Acosta 6, Bennett Hergenroeder 2. Totals: 21, 11-17, 59.
3-Pt Goals: Central Catholic 6 (Wilson 3, Dhaliwal 2, Magana 1), Kerman 6 (David Rico 2, Daniel Rico 1, Acosta 1, Puentes 1, Shubin 1). Team Fouls: Kerman 13, Central Catholic 10. Fouled Out: None.
High School Girls
CIF State Championships
Division II - Round 1
No. 6 Modesto Christian 70, No. 11 Acalanes 41
Division V - Round 1
No. 1 Eastside College Prep 73, No. 16 Ripon Christian 15
No. 4 Argonaut 74, No. 13 Upper Lake 44
No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial 51, No. 11 Mariposa County 39
Modesto Christian 70, Acalanes 41
Acalanes
10
7
12
12
—
41
Mod. Chr.
18
19
20
13
—
70
Modesto Christian (24-5) - Rachel Smith15, Casandra White14, D’aja Bryant 12, Meagan Warwick 10, Nicole Warwick 8, Jasmine Spencer 5, Alyssa Sandoval 1. Totals: 27, 7-15, 85.
Acalanes (19-11) - Emma Godfrey 13, Sabina Patel 8, Brooke Panfili 6, Veronica Marrone 4, Lauren Kobashigawa 2, Sydney Louie 1, Naomi House 0. Totals: 15, 10-15, 41.
3-Pt Goals: Modesto Christian 9 (Smith 5, White 2, Spencer, N. Warwick), Acalanes 1 (Godfrey). Team Fouls: Modesto Christian 12, Central Catholic 12. Fouled Out: None.
Golf
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference (Late Tuesday)
Beyer 232, Davis 280
At Creekside GC, par 72
Beyer - Scotty Lucas 41, Brady Smith 43, Ethan Zapien 46, Zach Tobias 48, Jacob Bogdon 54.
Davis - Anthony Chang 51, Brady Wilson 51, Aaron Diyal 55, Christian Twist 59, Adalan Salinas 64.
MMC Records: Beyer 1-0, Davis 0-1
Gregori 193, Enochs 243
Creekside Par 36
Gregori (1-0 MMC) - Chris Ebster 36, Ricardo Diaz 37, Ethan Hardy 39, Michael Doll 40, K.J. Dieker 41
Enochs (0-1 MMC) - Alex Larsen 43, Sody Veras 44, Nick Cox 51, Nicko Navarro 55, Zaya Ismail 55,
Local Women
Creekside Lady Bugs
First Flight - 1. Sue Spengler 71, 2. Elma Savage 80.
Second Flight - 1. Sandy Dieker 64, 2. Rosalie Schmierer 66.
Third Flight - 1. Mary Ann Garcia 68, 2. Rebecca Lane 70.
Club Trophy - Sandy Dieker 64
Birdies - Rosalie Schmierer #15 ; Tami Krauss #8
Chip in - Tami Krauss #8
Tennis
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Manteca 8, Central Catholic 1
Singles - Solman Aniss (M) d. Sam Nicholson 6-2, 6-3. Si Hao Tang (M) d. Angelo Trina 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Dane Juarez (CC) d. Yok Eyh Ma 7-5, 1-6, 10-6. Yok Whai Ma (M) d. John Dunn 6-0, 6-4. Joseph Poncini (M) d. Donald Millar 6-3, 6-3. DeAngelo Caldera (M) d. Alan Tran 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles - Dhillon Patel/Kevin Lin (M) d. John Houghton/Peter Fogarty 6-1, 6-0. Jake Tolbert/Cameron Gonzeles (M) d. Moises Nunez/Jack Rice 6-1, 6-0. Robert Foo/Tate Hogen (M) d. Ryan Wagner/Will Grimes 6-1, 6-2.
Oakdale 9, Weston Ranch 0
Singles - Zack Miller (O) d. Ian Obiso 6-1, 6-2. Daniel Lubeck (O) d. Yeng Vang 6-0, 6-1. Isaiah Canchola (O) d. Brendan Lee 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 12-10. Gage Seeley (O) d. Juan Pascal 6-0, 6-1. Angel Padilla (O) d. Jeremy Bagnus 6-0, 6-0. Liam Peters (O) d. Oscar Mitchell 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles - C.J. Toledo/Frankie Dutra (O), won by forfeit. Cameron Bettancort/Clay Vergdahl (O), won by forfeit. Colby Dickman/Chris Frye (O), won by default.
