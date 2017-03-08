Buford boys win GHSA AAAAA boys championship

ATHENS, Ga. - Sophomore Marcus Watson scored 27 points to spark No. 1-ranked Buford to a 75-61 win over No. 2 Cedar Shoals to win the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAA boys championship game at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday.
It was the eighth-career championship for Buford coach Eddie Martin, who previously won titles at Norcross and Greater Atlanta Christian. It was the first title for the Buford boys, who had lost in the finals on five previous trips.
It was the fourth time Buford has beaten Cedar Shoals this season.
The Buford girls won the state championship in an earlier game. It is the 17th time that a school has won both titles, the 10th since 2006.
Watson led Buford (29-2) on 8-for-16 shooting with two dunks, two 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Alex Jones added 16 points and three assists, Donell Nixon had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and David Viti tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Cedar Shoals (27-5) got 30 points and 14 rebounds from College of Charleston signee Phlandrous Fleming. Arthur Jones scored 10 points.
Comments