March 8, 2017 6:07 PM

UAB edges Charlotte on Lee's dunk with 6 seconds left

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

William "HaHa" Lee dunked a teammate's airball with six seconds remaining to give seventh-seeded UAB a 74-73 victory over No. 10 seed Charlotte on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

Andrien White hit a baseline 3-pointer following a steal by Jon Davis with 12 seconds left to give Charlotte (13-17) the lead. Hakeem Baxter airballed a contested floater which Davis jammed through the hoop. White then had a good look at a 3-pointer but it went off the rim.

UAB takes on second-seeded Louisiana Tech in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Lee finished with 19 points, Chris Cokley 18 points and 13 rebounds and Dirk Williams 16 points for the Blazers (17-15).

Davis scored 25 points with 10 assists and four steals for Charlotte. White made 5 of 7 3-point attempts and finished with 24 points.

UAB had the game's largest lead at nine points.

