Tebow has tough day in debut; Porcello nicked by grounder

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:20 Governor and Sheriff dedicate new detention center

0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

1:53 Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora